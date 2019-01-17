Paramount Theater Closed, But Only for Renovations

The historic Paramount Theater in downtown Peekskill has closed its doors, but only for a few months to do some refurbishing.

Abigail Adams, a spokesperson for Red House Entertainment, which has operated the Paramount since 2013 through a lease with the city, said the theater has been dark in January for the last three years. She said the Paramount will remain closed until late February or early March to do some painting and take care of heating and plumbing issues.

“There’s no intention of closing the theater,” Adams stressed. “The theater is the engine of the city. We’re always taking steps to make sure it’s vibrant.”

City Manager Richard Leins confirmed the relationship between Red House and city officials was sound, saying, “Typical landlord/tenant issues, nothing earth shattering.”

He noted the city was financially responsible for any structural issues at the Paramount but said the Common Council hasn’t been approached yet by Red House to approve any repairs.