While a relatively high number of coronavirus cases continue to be reported in Westchester and Putnam counties, active cases continue to see a downward trend as we reach the peak time of the holiday season.

Cases of the coronavirus increased by 535 in Westchester County on Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 62,940 since the start of the pandemic.

The county reported more six deaths, resulting in a total of 1,606 COVID-19-releated fatalities since March, according to the state tracker. This week 48 people have died from the virus, according to state data.

There are currently 8,089 active cases, another slight decrease from the previous day, with the daily test positivity rate 6.30 percent. That percentage is based on 8,495 tests taken on Saturday, state data shows. Overall, there have been over 1.3 million COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester since March.

As of Thursday, there were about 360 virus patients in Westchester hospitals.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 4,127, according to the state, with 50 additional positive cases recorded on Sunday. The county’s daily positivity rate is 7.26 percent, with 689 tests administered Friday, state data shows.

Putnam County currently has 796 active cases, another slight decrease over the previous day.

There have been 66 coronavirus-related deaths in Putnam. No new deaths were reported on Sunday.

Statewide there were 9,957 new positive cases on Friday, according to the state tracker. The daily positivity rate is now 5.05 percent.

The state recorded 123 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 28,598 since March.

Total hospitalizations are at 6,185, a decrease of 23 over the previous day, according to state data. Across the state there has been a total of 848,042 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the latest updates on Dec. 21

Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on the federal government on Sunday to act as a new, highly contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus was discovered circulating in the United Kingdom. This strain has resulted in several European countries imposing new restrictions on individuals traveling from the United Kingdom, including banning travelers and mandatory testing measures.

Cuomo implored the federal government to consider multiple restrictions before it’s too late, such as mandatory testing of individuals traveling from the United Kingdom on flights to the United States, as well as a new travel ban from Europe.

“The United States has a number of flights coming in from the UK each day and we have done absolutely nothing. To me, this is reprehensible because this is what happened in the spring,” Governor Cuomo said. “How many times in life do you have to make the same mistake before you learn? The federal government is being grossly negligent just like the spring, and every day they do nothing on this problem, they do something. It’s high time the federal government takes swift action, because today that variant is getting on a plane and landing in JFK, and all it takes is one person.”

As Westchester County continues to experience a surge in coronavirus cases, Northern Westchester Hospital will be offering free COVID-19 diagnostic tests to the public.

COVID-19 tests are available to community members at the facilities Center for Healthy Living, located at 480 Bedford Road in Chappaqua, next to Whole Foods. With maximum safety measures in place to prevent exposure, health officials are only requesting residents schedule an appointment prior to arrival.

No prescription will be required during the no-cost appointment, and results will be given within one to three days of taking the test.

Health officials are asking those to be aware of any symptoms relating to the virus, including fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

State law also requires those traveling out of the state for more than 24-hours to test for the virus upon their return. The mandate states travelers must obtain a test within three days of departure, prior to arrival in New York, and must, upon arrival to New York, quarantine for three days.

On day four of their quarantine, the traveler must obtain another COVID test. If both tests come back negative, the traveler may exit quarantine.

Click here to make an appointment or call the Center for Healthy Living at 914-223-1780.

School News & Business Closures

Business Closures

In Peekskill, Factoria, River Outpost, and Fin & Brew will be closed for the winter out of an abundance of caution with coronavirus cases rapidly increasing locally. Restaurants will reopen on March 15.

School Closures

Somers Central School District will shift to remote learning Dec. 21 to Dec. 23.

Ossining Union Free School District will be fully remote Monday and Tuesday.

Hendrick Hudson School District will be remote Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday.

Carmel Central School District will transition to remote learning through Jan. 8.

Brewster Central School District will be on a remote learning schedule through Jan. 8

Greenburgh Central School District has transitioned all schools to remote learning through Jan. 11.

Peekskill City School District will close and shift to virtual learning through Jan. 4.

Mahopac Central School District will transition to virtual learning until January.

Lakeland Central School District will shift to its fully remote model starting Thursday through Jan. 19.

*****Westchester County has suspended sharing the community breakdown map over the last number of days. Officials are currently trying to get additional and more accurate information to share, with the goal to have the map more closely align with the New York State Tracker. They are still working on trying to get correct and expand the data, and when they do map distribution will resume.

