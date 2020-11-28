Coronavirus Updates for Nov. 28: Daily Testing Reaches Record High as Westchester County Adds Over 660 New Cases

Coronavirus cases in Westchester County increased by 661 on Friday, reflecting similar numbers recorded at the height of the pandemic in March and April.

The county’s total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 49,102 since March, state data shows. Westchester now has 5,446 active cases, with the daily positive infection rate 5.24 percent.

The county reported two more deaths, increasing the death toll to 1,512 COVID-19-related fatalities since March. This week, Westchester has accounted for 13 fatalities, a stark comparison to the summer months when 11 overall deaths were reported in July and August combined.

Testing has reached an all-time high since the start of the pandemic, with over 24,600 COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester over the last two days. Overall, more than 1 million tests have been given since March, with 12,603 individuals tested on Friday and 12,005 on Thursday, state data shows.

Hospitalizations have more than tripled over the last three weeks, with the county reporting 198 individuals hospitalized, as of Wednesday, an increase of 30 compared to data released on Monday.

The county has about 3,100 hospital beds, according to County Executive George Latimer.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 2,681, according to the state, with 67 additional positive cases accounted for on Friday. The county’s daily positivity rate is 7.08 percent, state data shows, with 564 active cases recorded.

There have been 64 coronavirus-related cases in Putnam. No new deaths were reported on Friday.

Statewide there were 8,176 new positive cases on Friday, an increase of 1,243 over the previous day, with the daily positivity rate now 3.72 percent. The state recorded 39 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll 26,583 since March, state data shows.

Total hospitalizations are at 3,103, an increase of 47 over the previous day, according to state data. Across the state, there has been a total of 628,375 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the latest updates on Nov. 28

With the state setting a record high for testing for the second consecutive day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo stressed the importance in wearing masks, washing your hands, and avoiding large and small gatherings with cases expected to worsen through the holidays and winter months.

“All the global experts say the same thing: This virus has phases, and as the phase changes your plan should change,” Cuomo said on Friday. “We’re seeing an increase with the numbers across the country and within our own state. It started with the fall, and it’s going to continue and probably worsen in the winter.”

Ossining Union Free School District Superintendent Ray Sanchez informed community members Friday that the district is still working on a logistical plan relative to opening school for in-person learning next week. Sanchez advised parents there would be an update this weekend.

Ossining, along with Peekskill, Tarrytown, New Rochelle and Yonkers, is currently in a yellow zone. The lowest of the three-tier, color-coded state system requires school districts to test 20 percent of the student body, teachers and staff to remain open.

Port Chester is still labeled an orange zone, though Cuomo warned earlier this week the area was on track to increase to a red zone.

Westchester County will be hosting free flu vaccinations clinics at Phelps Hospital, located at 701 North Broadway in Sleepy Hollow, beginning today.

Dates are as follows:

Saturday, November 28, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 3, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Friday, December 4, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 5, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Those interested must register prior to getting a vaccine. Register here: https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=11900281

School News & Business Closures

School

Peekskill City School District will close and shift to virtual learning through Jan. 4.

Somers Intermediate School will provide remote learning for Grade 5 through Dec. 7 due to a number of teachers and staff in quarantine.

Pocantico Hills Central School District will be providing remote instruction this week. Schools will reopen on Nov. 30.

Lakeland High School will be fully remote through Dec. 4.

The City School District of New Rochelle is going all-virtual, except for a cohort of special education students, until Dec. 3

Valhalla Middle School will be operating on a fully remote learning model through Nov. 30. The Odin cohort will resume in-person learning on Dec. 2.

Business

Mt. Kisco Seafood will remain closed through Thanksgiving with plans to reopen in December.

Basilico Pizza in Mt. Kisco will close until further notice after staff members displayed symptoms of COVID-19. The business will reopen after everyone has received negative test results.

Putnam County COVID-19 Health Advisories

Here are the latest health advisories issued by the Putnam County Department of Health. Those who worked at or visited these businesses on these dates and times are being asked to monitor their symptoms after members of the public tested positive for COVID-19.

Ministerio Internacional Campamento De Jehova at 407 Route 6 in Mahopac on Nov. 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The advisory will expire on Nov. 30.

at 407 Route 6 in Mahopac on Nov. 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. The advisory will expire on Nov. 30. Mahopac Golf & Beach Club at 601 North Lake Boulevard from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The advisory will lift on Nov. 29.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Wednesday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.

Ardsley – 7

Bedford – 91

Briarcliff Manor – 32

Bronxville – 15

Buchanan – 8

Cortlandt – 116

Croton-on-Hudson – 26

Dobbs Ferry – 41

Eastchester – 88

Elmsford – 25

Greenburgh – 157

Harrison – 118

Hastings-on-Hudson – 17

Irvington – 14

Larchmont – 11

Lewisboro – 48

Mamaroneck Town – 32

Mamaroneck Village – 107

Mount Kisco – 80

Mount Pleasant – 67

Mount Vernon – 276

New Castle – 50

New Rochelle – 431

North Castle – 49

North Salem – 31

Ossining Town – 25

Ossining Village – 245

Peekskill – 169

Pelham – 22

Pelham Manor – 18

Pleasantville – 34

Port Chester – 257

Pound Ridge – 11

Rye Brook – 55

Rye City – 58

Scarsdale – 31

Sleepy Hollow – 102

Somers – 89

Tarrytown – 42

Tuckahoe – 28

White Plains – 211

Yonkers – 785

Yorktown – 180

If your business or school district may have been exposed to COVID-19, please email ayoung@theexaminernews.com to be placed on our daily COVID-19 list.