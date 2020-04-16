Wanna Beat the COVID-19 Blues? Think Flowers.

Press Release:

Everything is cancelled. Events we’ve looked forward to – weddings, parties, concerts – while we sit behind closed doors, praying that this dreadful time will end soon. It really hits home as we learn of those we know succumbing to the dreaded virus. We watch the news until we can’t bear to hear any more. The number of tragic deaths rises daily.

Things that enhance our lives become memories. Life isn’t what it should be. Saturday night arrives and we desperately want to socialize. We need to be with family and friends. In some ways it feels like wartime. .We’re hiding from the enemy.

Cheer up!

The all-volunteer White Plains Beautification Foundation wants you to know that, despite everything, spring has arrived! All around the city, daffodils and tulips are dancing and not standing 6-feet apart. They are hugging one another with promise of more to come. Last fall 31,400 new daffodil bulbs, straight from the Netherlands, were planted throughout the city The daffodil project was the dream of board member Joanna D’Addario, who finds locations in every conceivable spot, while workers from the Department of Public Works assists with the planting. Joanna gets her hands dirty, too, and says that nearly 100,000 bulbs have been planted to date, with many more to be added each year. Volunteers are welcome.

What’s happening this week is the cherry tree blossom spectacular. WPBF president Mary Ann DeRosa guarantees that your doldrums will disappear if you take a drive or a hike (remembering the 6’ rule, of course, just as the trees do) downtown to Tibbits Park, which is along Rt. 22 (North Broadway) from Lake Street at the north to Westchester Avenue at the southern end. It’s an incredible sight of Kodak moments. You must also turn on Lake Street and you’ll see many more in Turnure Park between Main Street and Lake. In addition, you’ll see 80 or 90 more in the Mamaroneck Avenue median leading out of the city toward Mamaroneck. Here you’ll find many more daffodil displays as well. But hurry! These colorful wonders don’t last forever. The memorial cherry tree planting was started by WPBF in 1969

.A bronze plaque on a 6’ tall rock in Druss Park on Gedney Way displays an interesting array of names.

Enjoy your adventure among the blossoms, and stay safe!

Note: See the foundation’s website: wpbf.org Submit your name, home address and e-mail address to receive WPBF periodic on-line photo-filled newsletters.