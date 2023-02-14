Opinion Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the author/producer’s interpretation of facts and data.
Column About Egregious Yorktown Tree Clearing Was Spot On
I was glad to read Lisa Woodward’s column in last week’s paper (“Clear-Cutting in Yorktown: What’s the Point of Having a Tree Ordinance?”) The clear-cutting of trees around Yorktown is indeed horrendous!
There is a tree ordinance on the books that needs to be respected, followed and strengthened.
Let’s all speak out about how horrified we are about this unchecked practice.
Anne Hess
Yorktown Heights