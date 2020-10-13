Astorino Has the Skills and Experience to Serve Effectively in State Senate

I am writing to express my support for Rob Astorino’s candidacy for the New York State Senate. As a 20-year resident of Westchester County, I believe that Rob has the character, passion and desire to enhance our community and work with others to achieve this goal.

His two terms as Westchester County executive demonstrated his bipartisan efforts that resulted in lower property taxes, large job creation and a more efficient and streamlined county government.

In the current hyperpolitical environment, it is imperative that we elect individuals who have the character and interpersonal skills to be able to make needed compromise, while keeping to their beliefs. Rob lived up to his promises while in office in Westchester and was able to work with his political opponents on numerous occasions.

In summary, I believe Rob has the motivation to enhance our communities and make the future better for our children. The few times I have met Rob, he seems genuine and the type of person we would be proud to call our state senator.

Daniel Damon

Mount Kisco