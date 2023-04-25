Candidates Set for Board of Education Races in Putnam Districts

We are part of The Trust Project

The slates of candidates for Board of Education races in school districts in Putnam County have been finalized.

In Mahopac, where the district is currently reviewing changing the longstanding Indians nickname following a mandate from the state Education Dept., four candidates are running for three seats that are up for grabs on May 16.

President Ben DiLullo is seeking a new three-year term, as is Trustee Tanner McCracken. Michael Mongon and Marsha Weldman are also on the ballot. An open seat currently exists on the board.

McCracken, who at 20 was the youngest candidate ever elected in Mahopac in 2017, said he would dedicate a second term to passing more policies that improve transparency, continuing to fight to make personal financial literacy a core aspect of high school, and advocating for a robust civics curriculum.

“I’ve hit the ground running fulfilling promises I made to my neighbors three years ago. In this critical elected position, I have been proud to stand for transparency and ethics, our parents and taxpayers, and—most importantly—reforming education to focus more on preparing our kids for the real world,” he said.

In Carmel, where several high school students were disciplined in Feb. for creating and posting fake, inappropriate videos using artificial intelligence and impersonating different members of the district administration and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department, three candidates are running for two seats.

With incumbents Debra Heitman-Cayea and Matt Morello not vying for new terms, the board will have two new members. Competing for the seats are Carmela Atria, Jordi Douglas and James Wise.

In Brewster, four candidates are running for two seats.

Kerry Cunningham is the lone incumbent on the ballot. She will be joined by Kristin Cacal, Melissa Stasi Finateri and Carrie Hernandez.

In Putnam Valley, it’s a two-person race for one seat, pitting incumbent Joseph Ferraro vs Crystal Hernandez.

In Garrison, three candidates are running unopposed for three seats.

Jocelyn Apicello is the only incumbent seeking reelection as Matthew Speiser is not running again. Madeline Julian resigned March 31, which leaves a vacancy for one year. Therefore, whoever receives the fewest number of votes will assume Julian’s unexpired one-year term.

Dan Jasnow and Jennifer Harriton-Wilson are looking to join the board for the first time.

Meanwhile, in Haldane, board member Margaret (Peggy) Clements is running uncontested for one seat.

Polls will be open on Tuesday, May 16 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Budgets in each district will also be on the ballots for approval.