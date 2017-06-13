Mount Kisco resident A. Frank Demaio has been a barber for all his professional life.

As a youngster, he worked at a barber shop after school. “That’s how I learned my trade,” Demaio recalled last week

While Demaio was working in a barber shop in Baldwin Place, he learned that the owner of the barber shop in the Roma Building in Yorktown wanted to sell his establishment. It is now 37 years later and Demaio is still the owner of the Yorktown Barber Shop and is the businesses’ lone barber. It is the first business he has ever owned.

Demaio is proud of his barber shop’s decades of success. “You can’t do better than that,” he said. “Everything worked fine.”

Demaio had an explanation for the success of his business. “If you treat the customer right you’ll be okay,” he said. “I enjoy it.”

Demaio works with men, women and children. “When people ask for something you’ve got to give them what they want, he said.

Aside from Yorktown, Demaio said his customers come from a wide range of localities, including Yonkers, Merritt Park, and Putnam County. Demaio said he has many repeat customers who patronize his barber shop. “I still have a few customers from the other barber shop in Baldwin Place,” he said.

Demaio said he considers many of his customers as friends he enjoys speaking with. A barber shop is a very social location, he said. He said it is not difficult for him being the barber shop’s owner and sole employee. If “you know your job,” you can be successful, he said.

Demaio said he has no intention of quitting in the near future. “I will stay another few more years” if he can, he said.

The Yorktown Barber Shop is located at 2006 Crompond Rd., in the back side upper level of the Roma Building. For more information, call 914-245-8268. The shop is open Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to6 p.m., with the exception of Saturdays, when it closes at 7:30 p.m. The shop is closed on Sundays.