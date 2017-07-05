Women of Distinction Ceremony Celebrates Women in 40th Senate

A television producer, an environmentalist, an EMT and a pair of Town Clerks were among the fourteen women honored last night at Mt. Kisco Elementary School by Senator Terrence Murphy as recipients of the 2017 40th Senate District’s Women of Distinction Award. The ceremony celebrated the accomplishments of women throughout the Hudson Valley who have made their communities better places to live through their achievements in business, charitable works, and education.

“These exceptional female leaders were nominated by their peers and fellow community members for their exemplary service, tireless effort, and ability to inspire positive change,” said Murphy. “Our honorees are held in the highest esteem by family, friends, and colleagues, and it is my privilege to shine a spotlight on their accomplishments.”

Caroline Murphy, a registered nurse at Northern Westchester Hospital for the past 25 years and the wife of Senator Murphy, served as the evening’s Master of Ceremonies.

“Tonight we honor fifteen exceptional women from around the 40th Senate District. These women are successful businesswomen, entrepreneurs and volunteers whose work has improved the lives of others on the community,” said Caroline Murphy. “Their dedication, ingenuity and leadership qualities have made them role models for young women looking to make their own mark in today’s world.”

Yorktown resident Paula Miritello, Senator Murphy’s Statewide Woman of Distinction honoree for 2017, was guest speaker. Ms. Miritello spoke about “My Brother Vinny,” the charitable organization she founded in 2013 that furnishes apartments for formerly homeless veterans. To date, the organization has helped over 440 veterans.

The 2017 Women of Distinction Award recipients from Putnam County are:

Amy Campanaro (Brewster) – Amy is the Executive Director of the Southeast Museum and an Adjunct Lecturer at Western Connecticut State University. She was a panelist at the Researching New York History Conference in 2015, and was awarded the Putnam County Historian’s Office Award for Exemplary Work in 2011. She is a member of the Old Southeast Church Cemetery Board and the Tilly Foster Advisory Board, and is past President of the Lower Hudson Conference.

Edith Keasbey (Patterson) – A staunch advocate for the environment, Edith is a member of the Patterson Environmental Conservation Commission, as well as Friends of the Great Swamp and Putnam County Land Trust. Among her most notable accomplishments is bringing greater recognition to the Great Swamp and fighting to prevent a landfill from being placed in the center of Patterson. She and her late husband donated Tom’s Path Preserve and Sterling Farm Preserve to the Putnam Land Trust.

Lynne Mongon (Carmel) – A secretary at the Mahopac Middle School guidance office, Lynne has volunteered for the McDonough Foundation, which helps those affected with cancer. She organizes a Christmas “wish tree” to provide presents to needy families, has sent bikes to Haiti for those in need, and is involved in Mahopac’s Relay for Life. Lynne is also well known for “Lynne’s Sweet Treats,” her baking business that helps raise funds for her charitable causes.

Joanne Riccoboni (Southeast) – A stay-at-home mom for the last twenty years, Joanne home-schooled four children. She joined the 4-H Youth Development program of Putnam County and has since directed programs at Comcast, helping over 30 students learn television production. She and her students have provided a wide range of programming, including “Drug Crisis in our Backyard,” a talk show about the drug epidemic in Putnam County.