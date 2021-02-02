Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies Honored for Lifesaving Action

State Senator Pete Harckham honored three Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies as “First Responders of the Month” for January 2021 at a ceremony held last week at the Putnam Sheriff’s Substation in Cold Spring.

Randel Hill, Andrew Kristan and Benjamin Levine were awarded State Senate proclamations for lifesaving action while responding to an incident with an armed individual last year.

“Here are three individuals who have distinguished themselves with bravery, quick thinking and decisive action in service of Putnam County residents and others, for which we are truly grateful. Their courage and quick thinking saved lives that day,” said Harckham. “Along with their colleagues, they are safeguarding our communities daily, and in reporting to duty, have knowingly accepted the possibility of being put in harm’s way. These are real heroes, and we are grateful for their service.”

Hill, Kristan and Levine were nominated for Harckham’s monthly award by the Sheriff’s office for their actions on January 20, 2020, when they responded to a call about an upset individual with behavioral health problems threatening a family member with a knife. Levine and Hill initially confronted the man and attempted to place him in custody. An altercation ensued and Levine was stabbed in the arm, severing an artery.

After the individual was subdued, Hill immediately called EMS services. Kristan arrived on the scene before EMS did, applied a tourniquet to Levine’s arm and then transported the injured deputy in a patrol car to the nearest hospital, where he underwent surgery.

Levine and Hill’s actions prevented the assailant from causing further harm to members of the public or their fellow officers. In addition, Hill and Kristan’s quick response helped to protect the life of their fellow deputy, Levine.

Levine joined the Sheriff’s Department in 2013 and was awarded a Liberty Medal by Harckham last year for saving the life of a suicidal individual on the Bear Mountain Bridge. Hill joined the Sheriff’s Department in 2009, and Kristan joined the department in 2003. All three deputies have received numerous commendations for their service to Putnam County.