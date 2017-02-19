Second Suspect Charged in String of Larcenies from Vehicles in Peekskill

Peekskill detectives made a second arrest last week in connection with a string of larcenies from vehicles that have taken place in the ci ty for at least the last five months.

John Maxwell, 23, of Buena Vista Avenue, was taken into custody February 14 on charges of identity theft and stolen property after police found a credit card in the residence that was reported stolen from a vehicle last November.

Police were at the residence after their initial investigation of Tyler Daniel, 24, who was arrested February 8 on multiple counts of criminal possession of stolen property, led them to multiple locations in Westchester where Daniel allegedly used stolen credit cards to illegally purchase electronic equipment. That probe prompted police to identify Maxwell as an additional suspect.

Police believe Daniel, Maxwell and at least one other individual have been entering into vehicles and stealing thousands of dollars in cash, property and credit cards, which were then used to buy electronic equipment.

“To get into your car first thing in the morning to find that valuable property has been stolen is incredibly frustrating, and then to find that you have once again been victimized by identity theft leaves a victim with a double shot feeling of being victimized,” said Peekskill Police Chief Eric Johansen.

Maxwell was released without bail following an appearance in Peekskill City Court. Daniel was released after posting $1,000 bail.