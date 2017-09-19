Newcomer, Incumbent Win Patterson Town Board Primary

A newcomer to the political scene in the Town of Patterson and a one-term incumbent came out on top during last Tuesday’s Republican primary that determined the town board for next year.

Mary Smith, a longtime resident but first time candidate, and current Councilman Peter Dandreano were the two top vote getters in the GOP contest with former councilman Joe Capasso falling short of getting back on the board. With no Democrats running, Smith and Dandreano are expected to take councilperson seats on Jan 1, 2018.

Smith, who is a transportation supervisor for the Brewster school system, received the most votes with almost 40 percent of Republicans selecting her (165). Dandreano, who has served for four years, got almost 36 percent of the vote (142) and Capasso followed up in the rear with 26 percent of the vote (110).

While this is the first time Smith ran for a town board seat, she previously tried to earn a seat on the Carmel Board of Education. She ran for the school board in May, but came in third place out of the four candidates that ran. Smith said when she met with voters, they told her they wanted change and a town board member more active in the community. Her campaign consisted of her and a few friends, she said but she was proud to make a strong impression on residents.