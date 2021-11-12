Hockey Coach Charged with Striking Minor at Ice Arena

A hockey coach from the Town of Southeast was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly striking him with a hockey stick during practice at the Brewster Ice Arena.

Marvin Minkler, 53, was arrested Oct. 31 by Investigator Matthew Shelters of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the Sept. 28 incident that occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m.

According to the complaint, Minkler hit a 10-year-old boy in the area of the head, neck and upper back with a hockey stick, causing the boy to be knocked off his feet and strike the ice.

Furthermore, Minkler allegedly never checked on the child’s well-being but continued to yell and curse at him that he was doing the drill incorrectly.

“His actions endangered the physical, mental and moral welfare of the minor, as well as the multiple other minors that were present for practice on the ice,” the complaint states.