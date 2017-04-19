Local Municipalities to Receive More State Aid for Roadways

Local municipalities in the 40th Senate District will be receiving additional funding in the recently approved state budget to repave and repair roadways.

State Senator Terrence Murphy (R/Yorktown) announced he had helped secure more than $4.4 million as part of the New York State Department of Transportation’s Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS), Extreme Weather Recovery (EWR) and Local PAVE-NY 2017-18 budget.

“If our roads crumble, so does our ability to attract new business to the Hudson Valley,” Murphy said. “As our towns and villages continue to grow, we need to make sure our roads are safe and trouble-free. I’ve always said there’s no Republican or Democratic way to fix a pot hole, only the right way! With an increase in funding, towns will be getting an additional bump to fix all those bumps in the roads.”

Of the 15 municipalities Murphy represents in Westchester County, Yorktown will get the largest boost in funding from this year, $71,475, for a total of $535,845.

“The increased allocation of funding is appreciated and will help our highway department keep pace with their efforts to maintain our local roads,” said Yorktown Supervisor Michael Grace. “A solid, well-maintained infrastructure will benefit our local economy, and keep our roadways safe for commuters, visitors and families.”

“We are very grateful to Senator Murphy for his work on behalf of the people of Yorktown,” said Yorktown Highway Superintendent Dave Paganelli, who served with Murphy on the Yorktown Town Board. “The additional funds he was able to get will go a long way toward solving some of our paving issues.”

Other area municipalities whose highway budgets will expand from this year are Cortlandt, rising $56,342 to $427,370; Somers, jumping $40,956 to $310,518; Peekskill, increasing $38,291 to $376,141; Croton-on-Hudson, ballooning by $27,585 to $208,928; and Buchanan, increasing $9,009 to $70,028.