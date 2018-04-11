Peekskill, Croton Select New Superintendent of Schools

New school superintendents have been chosen to lead the Peekskill and Croton school districts.

On Monday night, following a comprehensive and open school-community interview process, the Peekskill Board of Education appointed Dr. David Mauricio as the district’s new Superintendent of Schools and Instructional Leader, effective July 1.

Mauricio comes to Peekskill from Buffalo Public Schools where he has served as a teacher, director, principal, and assistant superintendent and chief of strategic alignment.

In a written statement, the Board of Education said Mauricio “possess the attributes, experiences and proven successes that are consistent with the Peekskill City School District’s mission and our core values.”

Mary Keenan Foster, the district’s assistant superintendent for elementary education, has served as interim superintendent of schools since last July, following Dr. Lorenzo Licopoli. Licopoli had been acting superintendent since last April after well-liked Dr. David Fine resigned suddenly from his $230,000 position at the end of March 2017 after nine years in charge.

After Foster was named his successor, Licopoli has continued to serve the district as a consultant to Foster and the Board of Education.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Croton, Dr. Deborah O’Connell has been hired as the new Superintendent of Schools, also effective July 1.

O’Connell has served as the District’s Assistant Superintendent since 2011, responsible for K-12 curriculum, instruction, assessment and data initiatives, professional development, teacher observations, and contract negotiations. She has also worked on the District’s Strategic Coherence Plan, and serves as chair of the Culture of Respect Task Force.

She will replace Dr. Edward R. Fuhrman, Jr., who announced his retirement at the end of this school year.

“After a comprehensive and intensive search, Dr. O’Connell emerged as a student-centered, inclusive leader who embraces a supportive community that is committed to educating the whole child in ways that empower and challenge our students rigorously and personally,” said Board of Education President Iris Bugliosi.

“In Croton, community members are essential partners in educating our students, and Dr. O’Connell understands that partnership,” Bugliosi said. “Her emphasis on the importance of strong relationship building with staff, students, parents and residents and her appreciation for open and transparent communication, set Dr. O’Connell apart.”

Before joining Croton-Harmon, Dr. O’Connell worked in the Clarkstown Central School District for 16 years, serving as Deputy Superintendent of Schools for two years, from 2009 to 2011. She also served Clarkstown as Associate Superintendent for Personnel, K-12 Curriculum and Instruction, and as Associate Superintendent for Personnel.

“It is an honor and privilege to be chosen as the next superintendent for the Croton-Harmon School District,” she said. “For the last six years I have worked closely with a creative and dedicated staff who enrich the lives of students daily and a board of education and community that never hesitates to form partnerships to help us move closer to achieving our mission and vision.”