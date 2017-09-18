Landmark Status for Columbus Statue in White Plains Supported

By Anna Young

Discussion continued last week on the landmark status of three locations in White Plains, including a Christopher Columbus statue that has recently sparked debate.

During a public hearing held by the Historic Preservation Committee last Wednesday, residents voiced that the Columbus statue should receive landmark status. The statue is located in Tibbits Park on North Broadway at Lake Street.

“We, as Italian-Americans, honor Columbus. We see him as a person who had a vision, a person of character, a person who persevered,” said Mario Cermele, president of the Antonio Meucci Lodge. “Political parties are trying to make Columbus into their racism, this was a man of 1942. To us he’s an Italian-American and we’re very proud of who he was, what he meant to us and the great land he discovered.”

Carlo Sclafani, co-president of the Westchester Coalition of Italian American Organizations, agreed added that Columbus changed the map of the world and what he represents to American is extremely important.

“Without Columbus we would not be here, not just Italian-Americans, but all of us,” he added.

The statue, which was erected in 1915, was recommended for landmark status by a resident to ensure it would remain intact despite future development throughout the city. According to the Historic Preservation Law, a monument may be worthy of landmark status if it possesses special character or value as part of the cultural, political, economic, or social history of the city, region, state, or nation.

It could also meet landmark status if it identifies with persons or events significant in local, state, or national history.

“Columbus matters because after him came millions of other Europeans who brought their art, music, science, medicine, philosophy and religious principles to America,” Robert Ferrito said. “Columbus matters because his statue recognizes not only the achievement of the great renascence explorer, but the success of millions of immigrants from all over the world who followed him.”

Also discussed was the Good Counsel Complex on 52 North Broadway that is currently being recommended as a historic landmark.

Lifelong resident Maria Gallagher asked the board to think outside the box when making their decision and pressed the importance in preserving the complex.

“There are so few properties left in White Plains that possess such history, architecture, and beauty all wrapped up in one location,” Gallagher said. “This amazing piece of property holds such an historic fabric for our city. We have to preserve this complex and designate the entire tax parcel as a local landmark or historic district.”

Barbara Allen agreed, adding that the calm and peaceful feeling projected on the site needs to be protected.

Few also felt the White Plains Presbyterian Church Cemetery on 39 North Broadway should also receive local landmark status, with one resident stating that it would be a great honor for White Plains.

The Historic Preservation Committee will continue to discuss the three locations during their next meeting on October 11.