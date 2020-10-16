Westchester County PD Crack Down on Drag Racing, One Arrested

Westchester County Police arrested a New York City resident and impounded his car on Thursday following a targeted effort to halt drag racing on major roadways.

Joshua Cabrera, 19, of East 129th Street in Manhattan, was arrested after police found him participating in an illegal speed contest just after midnight on the Saw Mill River Parkway near Palmer Road in Yonkers. Cabrera was one of two speeding cars weaving in and out of traffic, putting other drives on the road at risk, according to the Westchester County Police Department.

He was charged with unauthorized speed contest, a misdemeanor, and speeding, unsafe land change and insufficient tail lamps, all violations, according to the Westchester County Police Department. Cabrera also had his 2008 Nissan Altima impounded. He was released on a desk appearance and is due in Yonkers City Court on Oct. 29.

Police on Thursday also issued 17 summonses to other drivers for violations, such as speeding, inadequate exhaust systems and other equipment violations.

With noisy cars with loud mufflers and motorcycles drag racing near the Saw Mill and Bronx River Parkways causing a nuisance to those living and driving in the area since March, police have since beefed up their efforts working with Yonkers, Greenburgh and New York State Police departments on targeted enforcement on both roadways.

The two officers who arrested Cabrera were assigned to the Saw Mill to watch for illegal speed contests, police said.

“Drag racing poses a danger to the motoring public. In addition, the noise coming from vehicles associated with this activity is a significant quality-of-life issue for residents who live along our parkways,” Public Safety Commissioner Thomas A. Gleason said. “The Westchester County Police continue to address this issue in a variety of ways, including conducting targeted enforcement on our parkways and participating in a task force with other law enforcement agencies in southern Westchester.”

He noted that on one single summer weekend, the task force issued almost 150 summonses on and around the Saw Mill River Parkway, Bronx River Parkway, Sprain Brook Parkway and New York State Thruway. Arrests, summonses, and impounds continue to occur to deter drag racing and loud noise by cars and motorcycles, he said.