DOT Agrees to Change Traffic Light at Dangerous Yorktown Intersection

“This is another example of Yorktown’s local and state government officials working together to address concerns of our residents. This light will improve the safety of a dangerous intersection and will make it a friendlier section of the road for motorists,” Murphy said. Yorktown Supervisor Michael Grace said he was well aware of the problems the intersection currently posed. “Living around the corner from this dangerous intersection I have witnessed near misses firsthand,” Grace said. “As a town board, we continue to address potential hazards on our roadways and work with our partners on the state level to facilitate real solutions. I want to thank Senator Murphy for his partnership in solving this matter as well as to DOT officials for recognizing the concerns of our neighbors.” Added Yorktown Councilman Tom Diana, “This has been a long time coming. Due to the limited sight lines at the intersection, I am surprised there have not been more accidents there. I think the new traffic light will have a positive effect on reducing the number of fender-benders in the area.” Highway Superintendent Dave Paganelli also welcomed the news, stating, “Anytime the State DOT improves our roadways is a good thing. This light will not cost local taxpayers money and bring a needed safety enhancement to residents and visitors of our town.”