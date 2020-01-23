Handful of Chain Eateries on the Horizon in Local Area

Local residents who enjoy the fare offered at chain eateries will soon have more choices in Cortlandt and Yorktown.

The first Chipotle Mexican Grill in northern Westchester is slated to open in Mohegan Lake across from the Cortlandt Town Center where ShopRite is located.

The building, which will also house a dental office, has already been constructed and the owners recently received the go-ahead to start working inside.

Also under construction is a 2,350 square-foot, free-standing Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, east of Dunkin Donuts in the Staples Plaza on Route 202.

Known for its chicken sandwich, which is sweeping the nation, Popeye’s received a one-year extension from the Yorktown Planning Board on November 4.

Representatives for Taco Bell appeared before the Planning Board last week to discuss its plans to set up shop in the former Snap Fitness and Thyme restaurant location on Route 202.

A concept plan shows a drive-thru window and opening up a second curb cut from 202 that hasn’t been in existence for about 20 years. A second curb cut would need approval from the state Department of Transportation.

The owners are proposing 39 parking spaces, which is below the town required 49 spaces. An exemption from the Planning Board would have to be granted.

Meanwhile, further up 202 on the Lowe’s site, a proposal was made on July 15 for a 5,800-square-foot building at the center of the property that would have three tenants, one of which would be Starbucks.

In December, another proposal was made in the same location for a 12,700-square-foot building for what was only revealed as a “specialty grocer.”

That building would replace what was originally envisioned as a 7,500-square-foot restaurant in the original site plan for the site.