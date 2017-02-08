Cell Service May Soon Improve in E. Irvington

According to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, residents in East Irvington may soon see improvement in their cellphone service – if a proposal for a new cell tower is approved.

At last week’s Town Board meeting representatives of Homeland Towers, LLC, made a proposal to lease space at a town-owned property near the Taxter Road park for a cell tower. The property is currently a capped landfill.

The proposal is for an initial term of 10 years with up to nine renewal terms of five years each. As consideration, the Town would receive a minimum rent of $2,000 per month with 2 percent annual increase or 35 percent of gross revenue of rents received from co-locators on the tower, whichever is greater.

“The Town Board has not yet determined whether we want to refer this to the Antenna Review Board or whether to consider the lease,” said Feiner in an email. “We’re seeking community input. In as much as this is totally discretionary on the part of the town; we have the ability to propose a counter offer.”

“The tower would be designed to support co-location of the wireless carriers, as well as the Town’s Emergency Services equipment. The top of the tower and space within the secure fenced compound would be reserved for the Town’s use throughout the term of the lease at no cost to the Town. Accordingly, the facility would remedy gaps in wireless and emergency service communications. Homeland Towers is willing to design the site to have the appearance of an evergreen tree in order to eliminate any perceived aesthetic impact. The site would be (built) in accordance with all FCC safety guidelines,” Feiner said.

The final design of the facility would be subject to review under the Town’s Zoning Code.

Feiner is seeking input from residents in the E. Irvington section of town.