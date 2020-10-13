Target Signs Lease to Join Cross County Center in Yonkers

Target and H&M have signed new retail leases at the rebranded Cross County Center in Yonkers.

Target signed a 40-year retail lease to occupy more than 130,000 square feet of retail space at what was formerly Sears, with H&M signing a 10-year renewal to occupy 28,000 square feet.

“Residents of Westchester County and the surrounding towns are over the moon to have Target coming to their backyard,” said Craig Deitelzweig, President and CEO of Marx Realty, which took over the leasing and management of what was previously known as the Cross County Shopping Center earlier this year.

“As the retail sector emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, we have seen extraordinary foot traffic at the center showing pent-up demand to experience the diverse retail, dining and entertainment offerings,” Deitelweig added.

Since the 200,000-square-foot, four-story Sears store closed in fall 2019, Marx Realty has been in discussions with various national, regional, and local operators. It will be the first Target store in the City of Yonkers. The closest existing Target is located in the City Center in White Plains.

Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano, along with the city’s Department of Planning Development, has been working in tandem with Marx Realty to craft a multi-phase plan to further enrich the ‘town square’ concept, creating safe and healthy spaces punctuated by a beautiful open-air design.

“Yonkers has hit the mark with Target’s plan for a new store at Cross County Center, their first ever in Yonkers,” Spano said. “Target’s decision to invest in our city is a testament to the retailer’s confidence in our thriving economy and our business-friendly environment. We are excited to get Yonkers back to business.”

H&M has been part of Cross County Center since 2009 and they have selected the center as their second location for a revamped, cutting-edge SOHO-style concept. The retailer plans to invest $5 million in the location. The first store to embrace the new concept is located in Manhattan.