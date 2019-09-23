Student Tee Shirts Encourage 20 MPH Speed Limit in School Zones

Are you concerned about speeding near local elementary schools?

The Lee F. Jackson School (part of the Greenburgh Central school district), town of Greenburgh and Xposure after school program are involving kindergarten students in the effort to encourage safe and slower driving in school zones.

Motorists are supposed to drive 20 mph near schools but many motorists drive faster.

Xposure Foundation Inc. and the Xposure Greenburgh Afterschool Program have donated 150 designed and printed tee shirts featuring the 20 MPH Safe Driving message to children attending the Lee F. Jackson School. The students received their tee shirts last Thursday.

The shirts are being worn by Kindergarten students on their way to and from school.

This back to school safety initiative is a collaboration of efforts by Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, GCSD Superintendent, Dr. Tahira A. DuPree Chase, Lee F. Jackson Principal Patricia Simone, Lina Amendola, and the Xposure Greenburgh Afterschool Program.

“A shared priority on safety underscores our collective focus on the overall well-being of the children of Greenburgh,” said Dr. DuPree Chase.

“In order to educate the whole child, we need to ensure that they are safe first,” added Simone.

Scott Schindler, a creative director, developed the idea for the Safe Driving shirts because he was concerned that cars were traveling far faster than the speed limit on many roads near schools. Scott felt that a bold reminder of the speed limit on the backs and fronts of runners tee shirts would get drivers attention and encourage them to reduce their speed. If a motorist sees a child with a tee shirt, the cars may slow down.

“Supervisor Feiner proposed the initiative last spring. Donating the printed tee shirts was our way of saying thank you to the Greenburgh community,” said Ray Thomas, Executive Director Xposure Foundation Inc.

To broaden the reach of the campaign, Xposure Foundation Inc. is extending the use of the direct to garment printer to print more of the shirts to any school or organization interested. The cost to purchase the printed shirts is a $4 donation per shirt, which includes a donation letter. Donations will be used to support the Xposure Greenburgh After-school program. If you are interested in purchasing shirts, send an email to: Rthomas@XposureSchools.com and write Safe Driving in the Subject line.