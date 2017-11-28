Yorktown Settles Claims with Exiting Garbage Hauler

The majority of the Yorktown Town Board voted last week to settle claims filed by the town’s exiting garbage hauler.

By a 4-1 vote, the board agreed to pay Competition Carting $250,000 for labor and services performed from 2013 to 2017. $150,000 will be paid this year and $100,000 in 2018.

Councilman Vishnu Patel voted against the settlement, commenting that the payout would cut in half the estimated $500,000 annual savings Yorktown was slated to receive when the board awarded a two-year contract in October to AAA Carting and Rubbish Removal for $2 million a year. Supervisor-elect Ilan Gilbert also questioned the resolution during the courtesy of the floor portion of the meeting.

AAA Carting was the lowest of three bidders for garbage hauling services. C.R.P. Sanitation, which served the town for many years before Competition Carting came along in 2012, submitted a bid of $2.5 million, while Competition Carting bid $2.8 million.

At the time, Councilman Tom Diana said it was “fiscally responsible” to choose AAA since its bid was much lower than Competition Carting.

“We are hoping for a smooth transition, but that remains to be seen,” he said.

AAA Carting, located in the Village of Buchanan, already services Putnam Valley, Carmel, Southeast and the Village of Rye Brook.

Meanwhile, the board unanimously approved a change order of $33,887.33 to Montesano Brothers for the Granite Knolls Sports and Recreation project, which was required for pond dewatering, spreading of wood chips for stabilization and capping of abandoned pipe that was mandated by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection.

Supervisor Michael Grace noted a groundbreaking ceremony would be held soon for the complex, which he said was currently at a price tag of approximately $4.9 million, including the cost of a turf field.