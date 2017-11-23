Winter Wonderland Returns to Kensico Dam Plaza Friday

Westchester’s Winter Wonderland is ready to return to Kensico Dam Plaza in Valhalla for its fourth exciting season.

Starting the day after Thanksgiving and continuing through Dec. 31, the festive celebration will include fun sights for visitors to enjoy. In addition to its signature activities, highlights this year include new acts under the Winter Wonderland Holiday Circus tent, an additional toboggan ride and a special light feature spotlighting Santa on his sleigh.

Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino will join with the Westchester Parks Foundation and the Westchester County Parks Department to celebrate opening night this Friday, Nov. 24 with the lighting of a 36-foot Christmas tree.

“I want to thank our parks department, the Parks Foundation and all of the generous sponsors who make this great celebration possible,” Astorino said. “Westchester’s Winter Wonderland has grown into a highly anticipated holiday tradition for all Westchester residents and visitors alike.”

This year’s event will once again feature an exciting lineup of entertainment. The Winter Wonderland Holiday Circus, a double-poled, yellow and red striped circus tent, is the only one of its kind in the area. Circus performers this year include Wesley Williams, the “One Wheel Wonder,” a finalist on “America’s Got Talent;” Quick Change Artist Igor & Tatiana; George Aristov Acrobatic Rola Bola, who has performed at NBA halftime shows; and The Comedy Magic of Doc Swan.

All acts will be run by Ringmaster Joe Barney who has appeared with Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus, The Big Apple Circus, The New York Holiday Circus and the Six Flags theme parks. Pony and camel rides will also be available on the weekends.

As featured last year, guests will enjoy ice skating on the New York Rangers-sponsored 70-foot by 90-foot ice rink “RangersTown,” which is the same size as the rink at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Other features at Westchester’s Winter Wonderland include new components to the light show feature spotlighting Santa on his sleigh; four nights of character appearances, including Pet Patrol, Star Wars, Princesses and Minions themes; a holiday movie night on Wednesday, Dec. 27; a pop-up holiday boutique from Dec. 21-23 with holiday gifts and crafts; the Santa Experience, with additional costumed character appearances; various rides, including The Wonderland Express, Winter Hay Ride and the Holly Jolly Caterpillar, plus a new toboggan ride; and Candy Cane Forest lights at the entrance to the event.

General admission is $15 per person; children 3 and under are free. Tickets allow for unlimited access to amusement rides, ice skating and rentals, as well as visits with Santa Claus.

“We are thrilled to be celebrating our fourth year of Westchester’s Winter Wonderland with some amazing new features for families to create memories,” said Joanne Fernandez, chairperson for the Westchester Parks Foundation. “Events like this are created for people to not only learn about their county parks, but also enjoy seasonal celebrations close to home. We hope everyone comes out to see what all the buzz is about this year.”

The event is presented by Westchester Medical Center, sponsored by the Westchester Parks Foundation and produced by the Westchester County Department of Parks, Recreation and Conservation. Event sponsors include the New York Rangers, Con Edison, Party Line Rentals and the Westchester Knicks.

Westchester’s Winter Wonderland will run through Sunday, Dec. 31. It will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 10 p.m. and Thursdays and Sundays from 5 to 9 p.m. Beginning Monday, Dec. 18, the event will be open weekdays and Sundays from 5 to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 10 p.m. It will be closed on Dec. 24 and 25.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.wwinterwonderland.com.