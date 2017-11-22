HomeGoods Signs Lease to Move Into Downtown Mt. Kisco

In what is seen as a big boost to downtown Mount Kisco, a lease has been signed to bring a HomeGoods store to the former site of Annie Sez on Main Street.

Mayor Michael Cindrich announced at Monday night’s Village Board meeting that a lease had been signed by the discount home furnishings chain for the space at 3 Main St. in the heart of downtown.

Cindrich said Home Goods must obtain Planning Board approval before it can open.

Peter Kempner, a principal of the White Plains-based Kempner Corp. that owns the property, said Wednesday that the commercial real estate company is “thrilled” to help HomeGoods come to Mount Kisco. It would provide a big economic boost to the area, and would be “a terrific retail anchor for the village.”

“HomeGoods is one of the most heavily sought-after tenants in the country,” Kempner said.

“HomeGoods offers customers home fashions from around the world, typically at prices between 20 and 60 percent below department and specialty store regular prices,” according to its website.