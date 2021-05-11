Trader Joe’s Submits Plans for Store in Yorktown Near Lowe’s. Here’s What We Know

The quest to attract Trader Joe’s to come to Yorktown appears to have paid off.

The specialty grocer, whose only current location in Westchester County is in Hartsdale, recently submitted plans to Yorktown’s Building Department to construct a 12,500-square-foot store at the Lowe’s Plaza on Route 202.

“It’s a very exiting announcement for the whole community,” said Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater. “We look forward to seeing the progress.”

“I think that’s great news,” said Councilman Ed Lachterman. “Welcome Trader Joe’s to Yorktown.”

An application to construct a specialty grocer was unanimously approved by the Yorktown Planning Board in December.

The original site plan that went before planners last year called for a 7,600-square-foot building and parking lot for unknown tenants. However, when developers requested an expansion to accommodate a grocer, Breslin Realty, which owns the land, was asked to submit revised plans for what’s deemed Pad Site A.

The shopping center is located off the Route 202 exit on the Taconic Parkway and is currently split into four parcels for tenants.

Lowe’s occupies the parcel furthest from the roadway, while a Starbucks and a AAA office are situated on Pad Site B. Pad Site C, which sits alongside the Taconic Parkway’s southbound ramp, is sought to house a 2,908-square-foot drive-thru, according to the site plan.

Kenya Friend-Daniel, a spokesperson for Trader Joe’s, said Thursday she could not provide a projected opening date for the store, stressing plans were in the “very early stages.”

“I’m not sure if it will be this year,” she said.

Friend-Daniel said there were currently no other Trader Joe’s planned in the county. She added the Yorktown store would employ mostly local residents and would feature artwork and murals that were a reflection of the community.

“It’s important for Trader Joe’s to be a good neighbor,” she said. “There has to be a desire in the community to have a store.”