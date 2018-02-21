Tobacco Shop, Peekskill

Xiao Sun, who lives in New Jersey, and her partner, Miya Pao, who resides in upstate New York, had success with one tobacco shop and they decided to try to replicate that accomplishment by opening a store in northern Westchester.

The co-owners opened their second location, Tobacco Shop, in the Beach Shopping Center in Peekskill two months ago. Sun said last week her new business is located in a site that formerly housed a Subway sandwich shop. Sun said she likes the location of the store with the ample parking provided in the shopping center, and with such popular stores as Stop & Shop, GNC and Nonna’s.

Tobacco Shop sells a wide variety of items related to various forms of smoking. Some of the items are cartons and individual packages of cigarettes, products for vaping, including electronic cigarettes, equipment and liquids in variety of flavors, cigars, pipes pipe tobaccos, lighters, tobacco tubes that are used to make cigarettes and cigarette cases. Everything related to tobacco is sold at the store and this why it is called Tobacco Shop, Sun said.

Incense and candles are also available at the new store. Sun said most of her customers reside in Peekskill.

Business at Tobacco Shop “has been picking up,” Sun said. “We need more customers to know us.” Some new customers have learned about the store from word of mouth and print advertising, she said.

Tobacco Shop is located in the Beach Shopping Center at 1831 Main St. in Peekskill, next to the GNC store. For more information, call 914-930-1103.The store is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.