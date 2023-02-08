State Trooper Charged with Issuing Falsified Tickets on Parkways

News Article Article pages that do not meet specifications for other Trust Project Type of Work labels and also do not fit within the general news category.

A New York State trooper was arrested and charged Jan. 31 with issuing more than 30 falsified traffic tickets and supporting depositions to multiple individuals, who were never subjected to a traffic stop, while patrolling the Sprain Brook and Taconic State parkways.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah, one of the individuals died prior to the issuance of the tickets.

“Integrity in law enforcement is paramount,” Rocah stated. “I commend our partners at the New York State Police for referring this case to our office and demonstrating their commitment to accountability and transparency.”

Edward Longo, 34, a resident of Yorktown, was charged by the Public Integrity and Law Enforcement Integrity Bureau of the District Attorney’s Office with 32 counts of Offering a False Instrument for Filing in the Fifth Degree, a felony, and eight counts of Official Misconduct, a misdemeanor.

Rocah explained Longo submitted false statements and information on eight different occasions between May 10, 2021 and Oct. 2, 2022 without conducting a traffic stop or observing a traffic violation. The falsified tickets and depositions were then submitted to the New York State Police Troop K Hawthorne barracks in Mount Pleasant, where Longo was assigned.

Longo was placed on administrative leave by the State Police in Nov. 2022. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Mount Pleasant Justice Court on Feb. 16.