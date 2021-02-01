Due to the expected inclement weather from the impending Nor’easter, New York officials will be postponing all COVID-19 vaccine appointments at various state-run distribution sites on Monday.

All appointments on Monday at the Westchester County Center, SUNY Stony Brook, Jones Beach, Aqueduct Racetrack, and the Javits Center are cancelled. New Yorkers with appointments at these sites will receive an email or text message rescheduling their vaccination for later this week.

Additionally, the six pop-up vaccination sites planned for tomorrow in the Bronx and Brooklyn are all being scheduled for Wednesday. This included locations at the Bartow Community Center, the Bronx River Addition, the Latino Pastoral Action Center and the Edenwald Houses in the Bronx.

The Brooklyn spots includes the Cornerstone Baptist Church and God’s Battalion of Prayer Church.

“We ask all New Yorkers to monitor the weather and stay off the roads tomorrow so our crews and first responders can safely do their jobs,” state officials said in a statement.

Here is the latest COVID-19 data in Westchester & Putnam

Coronavirus cases in Westchester County increased by 629 on Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 94,214 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 10,506, a decrease of 146 over the previous day, state data shows.

The county’s daily positivity rate is 5.29 percent, with 11,890 tests administered on Friday, according to the state tracker. Overall, more than 1.78 million COVID tests have been dispensed in Westchester since March.

The county reported 12 more deaths, bringing the COVID-19-related death toll to 1,906. Since last Sunday, 60 people have died from the virus in Westchester, with 231 fatalities since the start of the new year.

As of Tuesday, there are 569 virus patients in Westchester hospitals.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 7,338, with 45 additional positive cases recorded on Sunday, state data shows. The county’s daily positivity rate is 4.23 percent, with 1,065 tests administered Friday.

Putnam currently has 943, a decrease of 47 over the previous day.

One more coronavirus-related death was reported on Sunday, increasing the death toll to 81 since the start of the pandemic. Five people have died from the virus this week, with 14 overall fatalities since the start of 2021.

Statewide there were 10,793 new positive cases on Saturday, state data shows. The daily positivity rate is 4.44 percent.

The state recorded 138 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 35,178 since last March.

Statewide hospitalizations stand at 7,976, a decrease of 200 over the previous day. Across New York there have been 1,410,656 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccine Update

As of Sunday, New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,554,450 first doses and administered 88 percent or 1,361,212 first dose vaccinations. There have been 73 percent of first and second doses administered.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that the Westchester County Center, the county’s only state-run mass distribution site, has inoculated 15,715 people as of Wednesday.

Click HERE to see if you’re eligible to make an appointment.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Friday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.