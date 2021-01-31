Coronavirus cases in Westchester County increased by 791 on Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 93,585 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 10,652 active cases, a decrease of 160 over the previous day, state data shows.

The county’s daily positivity rate is 5.91 percent, with 13,379 tests administered on Thursday, according to the state tracker. Overall, more than 1.77 million COVID tests have been dispensed in Westchester since March.

The county reported 10 more deaths, bringing the COVID-19-related death toll to 1,894. This week 48 people have died from the virus in Westchester, with 219 fatalities since the start of the new year.

As of Tuesday, there are 569 virus patients in Westchester hospitals.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 7,293, with 54 additional positive cases recorded on Saturday, state data shows. The county’s daily positivity rate is 4.83 percent, with 1,118 tests administered Wednesday.

Putnam currently has 990 active cases, a decrease of 37 over the previous day.

There have been a total of 80 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, state data shows. Four people died from the virus this week, with 13 overall fatalities since the start of 2021.

No new deaths were reported on Saturday.

Statewide there were 12,804 new positive cases on Saturday, state data shows. The daily positivity rate is 4.75 percent.

The state recorded 140 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 35,036 since last March.

Statewide hospitalizations stand at 8,176, a decrease of 181 over the previous day. Across New York there have been 1,399,863 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccine Update

As of Saturday, New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,471,145 first doses and administered 91 percent or 1,343,729 first dose vaccinations. There have been 76 percent of first and second doses administered.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that the Westchester County Center, the county’s only state-run mass distribution site, has inoculated 15,715 people as of Wednesday.

Click HERE to see if you’re eligible to make an appointment.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Friday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.