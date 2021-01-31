Nor’easter to Blast Westchester County, Putnam With Heavy Snow. Here’s What to Expect.

A winter storm warning is officially in effect for Westchester and Putnam counties through Tuesday morning, with a nor’easter expected to blast the region with up to 24 inches of snow.

The major snow storm will bring near blizzard-like conditions, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, with snow developing Sunday night around 11 p.m. and intensifying Monday morning into the night.

The area will see temperatures in the mid 20s to lower 30s, according to the NWS, with about 5 to 7 inches of snow overnight.

Snow will fall at 2 to 4 inches per hour on Monday but will begin to taper off late Monday into Tuesday morning, forecasters state. Forecasters predict much of the region will see anywhere between 16 to 24 inches of snow.

With the storm resulting in hazardous, near impossible travel and limited visibility, local officials are urging folks to stay off the roads until they are cleared. The storm is also expected to cause 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts nearing 45 mph in Westchester and Putnam counties, according to the NWS.

Winds will cause scattered to numerous downed tree limbs and power lines. Power outages are also expected, with peak winds spanning between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday.

Those who are scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the Westchester County Center on Monday will receive a text message or e-mail with new times or days to reschedule this week.

Several areas in Westchester and Putnam counties have issued emergency declarations due to the storm, with parking rules and changes to garbage pick-up. Be sure to check for updates on your town, city or village website or Facebook page.

Several area school district have also announced snow days for Monday. CLICK HERE for the list.

Residents should prepare to have spare fuel for snow blowers and generators and to fill up car gas tanks. Vulnerable neighbors and family members should also be checked.

If homeowners lose power, they should call the local utility company to inform them of the outage. Con Edison’s 24-hour hotline is 1-800-75-CONED (752-6633) and NYSEG’s hotline service is 1-800-572-1131. For Putnam residents, Central Hudson Gas & Electric can be contacted at 845-452-2700.