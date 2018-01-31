Questions Over Mahopac Property Lead to Shouting Match

“All this could have been simplified if they didn’t put the cart before the horse,” Buckley said in an interview.

During the meeting Schmitt said over the past few years the town has tried to make more municipal parking available in response to concerns from local merchants. He called the parcels viable options for parking and other uses.

The two men also argued over Buckley’s use of social media, where he called out Schmitt on Facebook and mentioned that he is up for reelection in two years. Schmitt insisted that Buckley should’ve called him directly rather than making his feelings known online, with Buckley shooting back Schmitt hasn’t returned his calls since he made the Facebook posts.

Schmitt also took exception to Buckley only aiming his comments to him and not the rest of the board.

“I’m one of five, why don’t you address the whole board,” Schmitt started shouting. “That’s nonsense,” as Buckley repeatedly told him to “take the heat.”

“I’m not done with you yet,” Buckley bellowed, with Schmitt angrily replying, “Why don’t you knock it off…this is an attack on the town supervisor.”

At times, Councilwoman Suzi McDonough tried to dial down the hysteria and even threatened to walk off the dais if cooler heads didn’t prevail. Councilman Michael Barile and Buckley also traded barbs with Barile telling Buckley he should show a little more respect to the town board as the parks and recreation chairman. At one point, like a cornerman during a boxing match, Barile advised Schmitt to ignore