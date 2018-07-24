Grand Marshals Selected for Columbus Day Parade

The Italian American Club of Mahopac is proud to announce the names of the 2018 Marshals of the Putnam County Columbus Parade and Festivities. The Grand Marshals are Regina Morini and Michael Simone, and the Honorary Grand Marshals are Salvatore Pascarella and Angelo Pugliesi.
Regina Morini, is a longtime volunteer and dedicated member of the Lake Mahopac Rotary Club, the Lake Mahopac Garden Club, and Eucharistic Minister for St. John the Evangelistic Church. She formerly served on the Board of Trustees of Putnam Hospital Center, Hospice of Westchester and Putnam, United Way of Westchester and Putnam, American Cancer Society and the Mahopac Historical Society. She served as Assistant County Executive and member of the Putnam County Legislature. We are proud to recognize Regina for her achievements and sustained dedication through the years in serving our community.
The second Grand Marshal is Michael Simone, another homegrown talent and valued contributor in our community. Mike is currently the Highway Superintendent for the Town of Carmel, Trustee for the Mahopac Board of Education, Member of the Westchester & Putnam Association of Town Highway Superintendents, Member of the Prevention Council of Putnam and Treasurer for Putnam Community Cares.
We are proud to recognize Mike for his commitment to the people and Town of Carmel and for all his volunteer efforts that benefit so many.
Salvatore Pascarella and Angelo Pugliese are long-time members and contributors to the Italian American Club volunteering their time and talents to enhance the club through the years.
In addition, this year the Italian American Citizen’s Club of Mahopac will be celebrating its 90th Anniversary. Together with many other families, the Morini and Simone families were instrumental in the formation and construction of the Italian American
Club of Mahopac beginning in 1928. Besides the Columbus Parade, Dinner Dance and Concert, the club sponsors many events for the community including a Homemade Wine Tasting Competition, Putnam’s Got Talent Show, Evening in the Piazza, Bocce Tournaments and many other social and cultural events. Scholarships and benevolent giving are also part of our mission.
Putnam County Executive Mary Ellen Odell has dedicated this year as the “Year of the Volunteer”. Since the Italian American Club was constructed and continues to be improved almost entirely through the volunteer efforts of its members, it is fitting that we honor two descendants of these families, Regina Morini and Mike Simone, who continue to represent the spirit of volunteerism, as they follow in the footsteps of their ancestors.
All the Honorees, including Little Miss Columbus, Laura Deleg, and Miss Columbus Hannah Recine, will be officially installed at the Putnam County Columbus Dinner Dance Gala on Sunday, September 16, at Villa Barone Hilltop Manor at 1:30 p.m. In addition, a special tribute is planned for families of founding members.
Anyone wishing to recognize any or all the Honorees with a congratulatory message in our 90th Anniversary Commemorative Journal, or wishing to attend the Columbus Gala Dinner Dance on September 16, 2018, please visit our website italianamericanclubofmahopac. org or call (845) 628-1641. Journal ads and Dinner Dance tickets can now be purchased online.
The 2018 Putnam County Columbus Festivities Charity is United for the Troops.
This organization’s sole purpose is to make life a little better for our brave men and women serving in the U.S. Military abroad by collecting food, money, and good and sending care packages with a taste of home.