Grand Marshals Selected for Columbus Day Parade

The Italian American Club of Mahopac is proud to announce the names of the 2018 Marshals of the Putnam County Columbus Parade and Festivities. The Grand Marshals are Regina Morini and Michael Simone, and the Honorary Grand Marshals are Salvatore Pascarella and Angelo Pugliesi.

Regina Morini, is a longtime volunteer and dedicated member of the Lake Mahopac Rotary Club, the Lake Mahopac Garden Club, and Eucharistic Minister for St. John the Evangelistic Church. She formerly served on the Board of Trustees of Putnam Hospital Center, Hospice of Westchester and Putnam, United Way of Westchester and Putnam, American Cancer Society and the Mahopac Historical Society. She served as Assistant County Executive and member of the Putnam County Legislature. We are proud to recognize Regina for her achievements and sustained dedication through the years in serving our community.

The second Grand Marshal is Michael Simone, another homegrown talent and valued contributor in our community. Mike is currently the Highway Superintendent for the Town of Carmel, Trustee for the Mahopac Board of Education, Member of the Westchester & Putnam Association of Town Highway Superintendents, Member of the Prevention Council of Putnam and Treasurer for Putnam Community Cares.