Putnam Wears Purple to Raise Awareness for Domestic Violence

Putnam County employees, in a wave of purple, gathered last Thursday to shine a light on domestic abuse in hopes of preventing a type of violence not always seen in public view.
Dozens of county workers stood on the steps of the Historic County Courthouse last week to send a message that domestic violence of any kind is unacceptable and victims have support in Putnam. October is designated domestic violence awareness month and the color purple represents that. The county, led by County Executive MaryEllen Odell, partnered with the Putnam-Northern Westchester Women’s Resource Center for the annual event.
District Attorney Robert Tendy, on hand for the event, said there is so much domestic violence occurring that “people don’t know about it.” He said victim advocate organizations, like the resource center, have done a good job stressing to residents that domestic abuse isn’t acceptable. The idea that it is only an internal family matter, as some people believe, is “nonsense,” Tendy said.
Because people hide it, Tendy said it’s tougher for the DA’s office to prosecute it. The cases never land on their desk because people don’t want to come forward, he noted. But when the office does become aware of these situations, Tendy said they are treated with the severity that is warranted.
“People hide it, women hide it, they’re afraid to talk about it,” Tendy said. “Fortunately we’re talking a lot more about it these days.”
Women’s resource executive director Ann Ellsworth said domestic violence is pervasive and isn’t talked about because it has to do with people’s family members and friends. This year’s theme is dubbed “Not In My…” to stress domestic abuse can happen anywhere, including in the home, at the work place, and in other locations and situations.
Ellsworth said domestic violence isn’t always seen and unless it’s physical abuse, rather than verbal or emotional, it isn’t always evident.
“Our challenge is to engage the community in talking about it so that victims feel safe coming out about it, getting services,” Ellsworth said. “Being abused in your family, in your relationship, poses very difficult challenges in getting help because the person often in control is abusing the other.”
T-Shirts were sold for $10 and proceeds went toward the women’s resource center. The women’s resource center advocates and educates to serve women and children that might be facing domestic abuse.
“Raising money through the t-shirt sales, wearing purple and standing outside on the Historic County Courthouse steps during the day draws attention briefly to subject of domestic violence in Putnam,” Odell said, according to a press release. “But Women’s Resource Center’s work is on-going. This is the least we can do to help bring awareness to the public about the problems too many residents of Putnam face as victims of domestic violence.”