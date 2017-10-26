Putnam Wears Purple to Raise Awareness for Domestic Violence

Putnam County employees, in a wave of purple, gathered last Thursday to shine a light on domestic abuse in hopes of preventing a type of violence not always seen in public view.

Dozens of county workers stood on the steps of the Historic County Courthouse last week to send a message that domestic violence of any kind is unacceptable and victims have support in Putnam. October is designated domestic violence awareness month and the color purple represents that. The county, led by County Executive MaryEllen Odell, partnered with the Putnam-Northern Westchester Women’s Resource Center for the annual event.

District Attorney Robert Tendy, on hand for the event, said there is so much domestic violence occurring that “people don’t know about it.” He said victim advocate organizations, like the resource center, have done a good job stressing to residents that domestic abuse isn’t acceptable. The idea that it is only an internal family matter, as some people believe, is “nonsense,” Tendy said.

Because people hide it, Tendy said it’s tougher for the DA’s office to prosecute it. The cases never land on their desk because people don’t want to come forward, he noted. But when the office does become aware of these situations, Tendy said they are treated with the severity that is warranted.