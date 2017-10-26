Woman Sentenced for Stealing $250G From P’ville Company

A 47-year-old Ossining woman who stole more than $250,000 from the Pleasantville company she had worked for was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months to four and a half years in state prison, the Westchester County District attorney’s office announced.

Erika Flores, a former accounting clerk for Prospero Equipment Corp., a national commercial winery, beer and spirits supply company, had pleaded guilty on June 28 to one count of second-degree grand larceny, a Class C felony. She confessed to having used two company credit cards for personal expenses such as food, travel and clothing.

In addition to her prison sentence, Flores was ordered to pay restitution to Prospero Equipment Corp. totaling $251,437.58. She had worked for the company for 10 years.

An investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department and the Westchester County district attorney’s office discovered that Flores used the company credit cards between January 2012 and June 2016 without permission and falsified records to conceal her personal charges, according to authorities. Flores was responsible for accounts payable for the credit cards used by the company.

The district attorney’s office also stated that she had corporate checks drawn to the credit card company so that there would be sufficient funds to cover her personal charges without detection.

Assistant District Attorney Nicole Gamble of the Economic Crimes Bureau prosecuted the case.