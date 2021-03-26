Putnam Valley School District Officially Opens Health and Wellness Center

Putnam Valley School District officials held a small ribbon-cutting ceremony last week to mark the opening of a new Health and Wellness Center.

Putnam Valley residents approved a capital project referendum in December 2018 that included renovations and upgrades to the district’s elementary school and middle school and the construction of a Health and Wellness Center that houses an indoor turf field to be used year-round for academic classes and athletics.

The 50-year-old middle school received most of the capital improvements. Ground was broken last year, just days before the statewide COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

Students and athletes were first given access to the Wellness Center in mid-February, with the wrestling team and cheerleaders enjoying the large space.

At the March 18 ribbon-cutting, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jeremy Luft thanked the construction team and noted the project was only delayed one day during the height of the pandemic.

“During the most challenging of times for our students, to witness their excitement and awe as they entered the Health and Wellness Center for the first time was a great reminder that our students have remained the focus of this project since its inception,” Luft said.