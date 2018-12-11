PV Voters Narrowly Approve Bond for School Upgrades

By a narrow margin, the Putnam Valley school system passed a bond last Tuesday that will lead to sweeping improvements at the middle school and a state of the art health and wellness center, ending a polarizing two months within the school community. Putnam Valley school voters signed off on the $14.8 million bond with 774 supporting the measure and 643 in opposition. The 131-margin might not have been overwhelming, but district leaders were still pleased with the final result. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Fran Wills wrote to the community that students would now be able to learn in “facilities designed to enhance their educational experience through updated next-generation opportunities for academic growth and emotional well being.”

In the couple months leading up to the vote, the district sent out an information blitz highlighting how the money would be spent and why the improvements are needed. At the middle school, wide ranging upgrades are planned to renovate the interior of the building, which has remained largely unchanged since it first opened in 1972. The kitchen space and cafeteria would be expanded and the music and performance arts would also be improved with new soundproof rooms, a new choral room and upgrades to the lighting and sound system.

In an interview, Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Luft said enough residents believed the proposals would have a “profound impact’ on students. “We would have never brought this proposal to the community if we didn’t believe strongly in its value,” Luft said. Going into the vote, Luft anticipated the margin would be thin, considering there were passionate people on both sides of the proposal. Luft stressed the district put in a lot of effort to ensure voters made an informed decision about the bond. In the age of social media, there is a never-ending battle to combat misinformation, he noted. Now that the bond is approved, Luft said the district would work with architects and a construction manager to start the paperwork for final approval before the project goes out to bid. The hope is to start construction in springtime 2020, Luft said.