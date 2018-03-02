Putnam Valley Boy Fatally Struck By Tree

A young boy was killed earlier this afternoon when a tree crashed into his house and landed on him, Putnam County Sheriff Robert Langley confirmed to The Putnam Examiner.

Langley said the incident occurred on Dunderberg Road off of Oscawana Lake Road in Putnam Valley. A tree fell through the house and struck the child, Langley said.

Langley called the death a loss for the entire county.

The young boy was a 5th grader in the Putnam Valley school system. The Putnam Examiner is withholding the boy’s name at this time.

“Situations like this, there are no words to describe that loss,” Langley said. “Our thoughts are with the family.”

County Executive MaryEllen Odell told The Putnam Examiner she is declaring a State of Emergency in Putnam as a high amount of calls have been coming into the 911 Center in Carmel throughout the day. County emergency services personnel are encouraging residents to stay off the roads during the storm.

Putnam Valley Supervisor Sam Oliverio said he already heard from the New York Governor’s Office about the tragic death earlier this afternoon. The high winds all day have caused mayhem with power outages and fallen trees in the county.

“It reminds me of (Hurricane) Sandy,” Oliverio said. “With a lot of roads being blocked by trees.”

The Putnam Examiner will update this story as more information becomes available.