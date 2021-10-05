Police Blotter, October 5 – October 11, 2021, Print Edition

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Sept. 20: Patrol responded to a commercial area on Elliott Way at 9:44 a.m. om a report of criminal mischief to a fence at Senasqua Park. DPW was notified and a report was to be filed.

Sept. 21: Patrol responded to Scenic Drive West at 7:13 p.m. after a woman was heard screaming from an unknown location. The area was checked and it was found to be people who were at a nearby playground.

Sept. 22: Report of a group of youths on Old Post Road South who had thrown what appeared to be crabapples at a vehicle at 2:40 p.m. The area was checked with negative results.

Sept. 22: Patrol responded to an area on Elliott Way at 6:24 p.m. for a report of a kayaker on the Hudson River in distress. The parties were located on the river and assisted to safety by another Westchester agency. The parties refused medical assistance.

Sept. 24: Patrol responded to ShopRite at 1 p.m. on a report of two past larcenies of items from the store. There was no value available of the items stolen, but it appears to be the same subject(s) involved in both incidents. No report was filed at this time.

Sept. 26: Report of a group of motorcycles traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound Route 9 at 2 p.m. The area was canvassed with negative results. Ossining Police Department was notified.

North Castle Police Department

Sept. 24: A Pheasant Drive resident reported at 9:01 a.m. that while getting her child on the bus for Coman Hill Elementary School earlier this date, a gold Mercedes SUV sped through the school bus stop sign while her child was getting on the bus. The complainant wanted this to be made a matter of record in case the same vehicle does it again in the future.

Sept. 25: A party arrived at headquarters at 9:39 a.m. to request that we take possession of and destroy three pellet gun revolvers. Inventory was secured, documented and placed into a temporary evidence locker.

Sept. 25: Report of a loud party occurring on Washington Avenue at 6:46 p.m. The responding officer reports a mariachi band was playing, but has since ceased and is vacating the residence. Matter adjusted.

Sept. 27: A Bayberry Road resident reported at 8:34 a.m. that he believes he has a rattlesnake inside his vehicle at the listed location. The responding officers reported no snake was present; condition unfounded.

Pleasantville Police Department

Sept. 25: Criminal mischief was reported at 11:52 p.m. after an outer front door was broken on Pleasantville Avenue. The matter is under investigation.

Sept. 29: A suspicious person was reported on Manville Road at 6 a.m. The matter is under investigation.

Sept. 30: A 39-year-old man was arrested at 12:14 p.m. on a warrant from other districts. The suspect was turned over to another agency.

Yorktown Police Department

Sept. 29: Victor Toribio, 27, of New York City, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and several traffic infractions at 5:40 p.m. following a stop on Route 6 for traveling through a red light.