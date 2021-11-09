Police Blotter, November 9 – November 15, 2021, Print Edition

North Castle Police Department

Oct. 29: Caller reported a tractor-trailer struck the building at 99 Lafayette Ave. at 2:52 p.m. No injuries were reported. The responding officer stated that an accident investigation was conducted with assistance from the state police’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit. The tractor-trailer was impounded due to a violation discovered during an inspection of the truck.

Oct. 31: At 2:31 p.m., a report of mail having been removed from a Sunrise Drive resident’s mailbox on Friday, but the resident was unable to make a report at that time. The responding officer secured depositions. A report will follow.

Nov. 3: Caller reports that her vehicle was struck by a school bus on Evergreen Row at 3:34 p.m. The incident occurred at the driveway. No injuries reported.

Pleasantville Police Department

Oct. 30: An illegally parked vehicle was impounded at the Memorial Plaza parking lot at 5 a.m.

Oct. 31: A report was filed at 2:39 p.m. concerning a previous incident of a car impairment, possibly concerning personnel at Paulies Bar on Marble Avenue.

Nov. 4: Report of a suspicious person in the area of Bedford Road at 10:30 a.m. The subject was later verified as a homeless male. No criminal activity involved.

Nov. 5: At 2:23 p.m., a dispute regarding a parking spot on Memorial Plaza was resolved.

Yorktown Police Department

Oct. 28: Rommel Velez, 38, of Carmel, was charged with driving without a license and in possession of a forged registration and license plate after being stopped on Route 6 at 10:45 p.m. for failing to use a designated lane.

Oct. 31: Daniel George, 21, was charged with driving while intoxicated after being stopped on East Main Street at 1:53 a.m. for driving without a rear bumper and having an inoperative taillight.

Nov. 6: Erik Migliore, 28, of Yorktown, was charged with driving while intoxicated following a traffic accident on Route 202 at 11:56 a.m.