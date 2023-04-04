Police Blotter, April 4 – April 10 2023, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Carmel Police Department

Mar. 25: Police observed a gray Toyota being operated on Route 6 with an expired inspection sticker at 6:22 p.m. A subsequent traffic stop determined the driver had a suspended license.

Mar. 29: Police observed a gray Subaru Outback traveling east on Route 6 at 10:23 p.m. with an expired inspection sticker. A subsequent traffic stop determined the vehicle also had an expired registration and the driver was in possession of a variety of pills deemed to be controlled substances.

Mar. 31: Police observed a black Honda Civic traveling on Baldwin Place Road at 12:30 a.m. that failed to stop at a stop sign. An investigation revealed the driver was operating with a suspended license that had been suspended 17 times.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Mar. 21: A Maple Street resident reported at 6:04 a.m. that his wallet was missing from his unlocked vehicle. Patrols responded and filed a report. An investigation will follow.

Mar. 21: An Olcott Avenue caller reported at 7:48 a.m. that her wallet and cell phone were missing from her unlocked vehicle. Patrols responded and filed a report. An investigation will follow.

Mar. 21: A South Riverside Avenue caller reported at 9:37 p.m. reported that the catalytic converter was stolen from her father’s vehicle. Patrols responded and filed a report. The matter is under investigation.

Mar. 24: At 9:40 p.m., an Oneida Avenue resident reported that a group of kids rang his doorbell and ran away. He chased them down the street but they ran off. Patrols responded and checked the area with negative results.

Mar. 24: A caller reported at 10:50 p.m. that a vehicle was being operated in an erratic manner in the parking lot at Duck Pond Park. Patrols responded and reported that the vehicle knocked over the portable bathroom at the park. Subsequent to an investigation, the operator, a 30-year-old Croton-on-Hudson man, was arrested for DWI. He was processed at police headquarters and released on his own recognizance.

Mar. 25: State police reported at 11:02 p.m. that they received several 911 hang-up calls from the Grand Street area. Patrols responded and located the caller, who was involved in a domestic incident. Subsequent to the investigation, patrols arrested a 29-year-old Ossining man for third-degree menacing and second-degree harassment. The suspect was arraigned in village court and released on his own recognizance.

Mar. 27: A caller from a South Riverside Avenue business reported that a woman stole items from the store at 10:59 a.m. Patrols responded and located the suspect, a 43-year-old Yonkers woman, at the intersection of South Riverside and Croton Point avenues. She was arrested and charged with petty larceny.

New Castle Police Department

Mar. 24: Police responded to a Chappaqua residence on a report of a verbal domestic dispute between a husband and wife. The situation was mediated and the incident was documented.

Mar. 29: A Chappaqua resident arrived at police headquarters to report that his wife had purposely locked him out of his residence after they had an argument. Officers responded to the residence with the husband and were able to work out a compromise with the wife. The incident was documented.

Mar. 30: A Chappaqua resident reported a phone scam where she was conned out of more than $20,000. The resident withdrew money from her checking account and gave it to an individual who claimed he was helping her grandson get out of jail. The investigation is ongoing.

North Castle Police Department

Mar. 24: A caller reported at 6:40 a.m. that there was a garbage bag in the center of Route 22 with a raccoon eating out of it. The responding officer moved it to the side of the roadway. The state Department of Transportation was notified.

Mar. 24: A caller reported a disgruntled patient is en route to the White Plains Hospital medical office on Business Park Drive at 12:04 p.m. to demand medication. The caller is requesting police assistance. The responding officer reported that information was gathered.

Mar. 25: Report of criminal mischief at North Broadway Market at 12:11 a.m. The store’s owner stated that the front window to his business was broken but is uncertain if property was taken. The responding officers secured photos and depositions at the location.

Mar 27: Harrison police reported at 7:20 p.m. that a party called who stated they were lost in Cranberry Lake Preserve. Harrison police requested assistance in checking the parking lot for a red Lincoln. The responding officer confirmed a red Lincoln was parked in the lot. County police were notified as well. Multiple agencies responded and assisted in the search for the subject who was eventually located and assisted in exiting the woods.

Pleasantville Police Department

Mar. 24: A 63-year-old man arrived at headquarters at 4:14 p.m. to report that his handicapped parking permit was stolen from his car.

Mar. 26: A caller reported at 1:55 p.m. that her mother is intoxicated and just stole her jeep and is driving down Broadway. The caller remained on the line to say that she and her family are following the jeep down Ashland Avenue toward Bedford Road. An officer observed the jeep had stopped on Bedford Road and Clark Street. The 45-year-old woman who had been driving was taken into custody.

Mar. 27: Report of graffiti on the railroad overpass on Sunnyside Avenue at 9:19 a.m. The responding officer reported that photos were taken and a report will follow.

Mar. 30: Report of a burglary on Clinton Avenue at 11:11 p.m. The matter is under investigation; no information was made available.

Yorktown Police Department

Mar. 23: An 18-year-old Katonah male was arrested and charged with reckless driving and driving with a suspended license after an officer saw him drive his vehicle at a high speed on Route 202 at 9:38 p.m. The driver unlawfully fled from officers when they attempted to stop the vehicle and he continued driving in a reckless manner, passing vehicles on the wrong side of the roadway and disobeying traffic signals.

Mar. 28: Emanuel Marks, 56, of New York City, was charged at 3 p.m. with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a Class D felony, after police received a report of a stolen vehicle traveling northbound on the Taconic State Parkway. Police verified the vehicle had been stolen in Queens.

Editor’s Note: The Examiner seeks blotter items from all police departments in our coverage area. Not all departments provide information each week. The Peekskill Police Department, as a policy, refuses to make a regular blotter available, only distributing occasional press releases. Ossining police does not reply to our requests.