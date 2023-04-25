Police Blotter, April 25 – May 1 2023, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Apr. 12: An officer responded at 9:35 a.m. to a store on Kirby Plaza following a report of a loud dispute between two customers. One man reported the other customer had started screaming at him and then punched him in the arm. A summons was issued to a 43-year-old man. He was charged with second-degree harassment, a violation. The summons was returnable to Mount Kisco Justice Court last Thursday.

Apr. 12: A resident arrived at the Green Street precinct at 3:56 p.m. to report that she is being harassed by a neighbor who comes to her front door and makes inappropriate gestures on her Ring doorbell camera. The resident said she wanted to document her concern but does not wish to pursue the matter at this time.

Apr. 18: A truck driver reported at 3:11 p.m. that his vehicle was damaged by a hit-and-run driver while he was making a delivery on the 100 block of Main Street. An officer canvassed neighboring businesses to see if the incident was captured on any security system video but it had not.

Apr. 19: Officers responded at 7:22 a.m. to an activated burglar alarm at North Bedford Road business. It was determined that an employee had triggered the alarm in error.

Apr. 19: At 9:37 a.m., following an alert from the Real Time Crime Center, officers stopped a vehicle driving through Mount Kisco that was wanted in connection with an investigation by Bronxville police. The occupants of the vehicle were detained while Bronxville police responded to Mount Kisco. The vehicle was subsequently impounded and two men were taken into custody by Bronxville officers.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Apr. 13: A caller reported loud music coming from a business on Grand Street at 10:28 p.m. Patrols responded and advised the business owner to reduce the volume.

Apr. 14: Report of a group of kids in Dobbs Park making noise at 9:32 p.m. Patrols responded and the kids left the area without incident.

Apr. 15: A caller reported at 3:30 p.m. that he struck a parked car with his vehicle on High Street. Patrols responded and filed a report.

Apr. 16: A caller stated at 1:20 p.m. that another vehicle struck hers on Van Wyck Street while it was parked. Patrols responded and filed a report.

New Castle Police Department

Apr. 13: A resident was scammed out of $250 while attempting to buy a treadmill through Facebook Marketplace. After receiving the payment through Apple Pay, the suspect stopped responding to the victim and never delivered the treadmill. The incident is being investigated.

Apr. 19: Officers responded to a two-car motor vehicle accident at the Whole Foods parking lot at Chappaqua Crossing where one of the drivers involved appeared to be intoxicated. Officers investigated the incident and the driver was subsequently arrested for DWI.

North Castle Police Department

Apr. 16: At 12:56 p.m., Mount Pleasant police requested an officer respond to Kensico Cemetery on North Broadway with a snare to assist with an aggressive canine. The responding officers assisted in capturing the animal.

Apr. 17: A caller reported at 11:41 p.m. that two missing female residents absconded from the Jennie Clarkson campus on Old Orchard Street about 20 minutes in the past. The responding officers checked the area and spoke with administrative staff on the scene.

Apr. 18: An e-911 call along with an FD pager reported a brush fire in the area of Bedford Banksville Road at 2:33 p.m. The responding officer reported live wires were involved as well. Con Ed was notified.

Pleasantville Police Department

Apr. 14: Report of a disturbance at Chatterbox restaurant on Cooley Street at 7:09 p.m. A 56-year-old Valhalla woman who was intoxicated was charged with DWI after getting into her car and striking a dumpster.

Apr. 14: A 29-year-old man was arrested and charged with menacing and third-degree assault, both misdemeanors, at 8:22 p.m. after getting into a fight with his father on Hopper Street.

Apr. 15: Mount Pleasant police notified this department regarding a report of youths trying to break the glass and make entry into the JCC on Broadway at 9:48 p.m. The youths ran off; the school declined to pursue the matter.

Apr. 18: Report of a larceny from a vehicle at 2:55 p.m. A vehicle was parked in front of Advance Auto Parts on Marble Avenue and had its wind shattered. A laptop was stolen. The matter is under investigation.

Apr. 18: A package was reported stolen from a porch of a Summit Place residence at 3:56 p.m. A police investigation is ongoing.

Yorktown Police Department

Apr. 18: A 25-year-old New York City man was charged with driving with a suspended driver’s license and failing to stop for a school bus after being pulled over on Route 202 at 2:44 p.m.

Apr. 20: Marcus Manozzi-Schomber, 24, of New Rochelle, was charged at 4:08 p.m. with second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony, after allegedly punching the sideview mirror of a vehicle as he passed by on a motorcycle, causing more than $1,500 in damages.