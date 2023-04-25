Greater Transparency is Needed in Yorktown Code of Ethics

As a candidate for supervisor, I strongly support the call for increased transparency in the Town of Yorktown Code of Ethics. It is crucial for our town government to maintain the highest ethical standards in order to ensure that our community is well-served and that public trust is at the highest level.

The secrecy mentioned in the guest column is disconcerting. Clearly, privacy is needed to protect the rights of individuals whose suspected actions may have led to an ethics inquiry, but the process should be swift and the complainant should be informed that their complaint is being evaluated. Once a decision is made on the merits, the complainant should be notified that there was or wasn’t merit to their claim.

In addition, the Town Board should publish an annual report which shows that town employees and officials have properly filed their required disclosure statements. I also agree that the report of investigations conducted by the Board of Ethics must be made public. Transparency is essential.

A strong code of ethics demonstrates a commitment to accountability and fairness. It helps avoid potential conflicts of interest, which could lead to decisions that prioritize the interests of individuals over the interests of the community. Bringing this information out into the open eliminates the gap left between what residents heard or read on social media and factual information, a gap that only serves to erode trust.

The process of filing an ethics complaint where full transparency occurs provides fairness to all and serves to bolster the public’s trust in their local government. Trust is vital to ensure effective collaboration in tackling the town’s challenges.

I fully support the call for a stronger and more transparent Code of Ethics in Yorktown, and I believe that making these changes and maintaining consistency is essential to promoting integrity and honesty in our local government. If elected supervisor, I pledge to work tirelessly to make sure that our community is well-served and that our government operates with the highest ethical standards.

Jann Mirchandani

Candidate for Yorktown Supervisor