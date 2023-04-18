Police Blotter, April 18 – April 24 2023, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Carmel Police Department

Apr. 2: An officer was dispatched to the area of Route 6 near the Mahopac firehouse at 4:37 p.m. for a reported hit-and-run accident. Two vehicles were involved in a rear-end accident when one of the operators fled the scene. The second driver gave chase for about two miles until Carmel police were able to catch up with the vehicles on Colonial Drive. The man who fled the scene had a suspended driver’s license.

Apr. 5: A blue Toyota pickup truck was observed traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 6 at 2:30 a.m. An officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of the Mahopac Village Center and an investigation determined the driver was operating under the influence of alcohol. A small amount of cocaine was also discovered in his pocket.

Apr. 9: Officers responded to a Mahopac residence at 7:21 p.m. on a report of a dispute among roommates. The two female roommates were involved in a verbal dispute over a pet guinea pig. The dispute became physical and both subjects physically assaulted each other, causing injuries. They were taken to Putnam Hospital Center for treatment.

Apr. 12: Officers were dispatched to a Carmel residence at 10 p.m. on a reported landlord-tenant dispute. An investigation determined a physical altercation had occurred between a male and a female in the presence of two young children. The male subject was located at his residence in Holmes, N.Y., where he was charged with second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Apr. 4: A caller from Church Street reported at 12:31 a.m. that he was involved in a dispute with a taxi driver. Patrols responded and mediated the situation.

Apr. 4: Report of a dispute between two males in the parking lot of a Maple Street business at 3:48 p.m. Patrols responded and mediated the situation.

Apr. 7: A caller reported at 6:25 p.m. that a Mount Green Road resident was attacking other residents. Patrols responded and requested Croton EMS for a psychiatric evaluation. After being evaluated, the patient was transported to Phelps Hospital with a police escort.

Apr. 9: A caller reported that while driving on Albany Post Road at 5 p.m., he observed a group of about 10 people holding and shooting what appeared to be a big gun. Patrols responded and checked the area with negative results.

New Castle Police Department

Apr. 7: A resident arrived at headquarters to report a fraud incident. The male resident reported he received a letter from the Internal Revenue Service advising him that a tax return was filed in his name. The resident stated he had not filed his taxes when he received the letter and an unknown person filed on his behalf. The investigation is ongoing.

Apr. 9: Police received a call about possible smoke and a fire in the wooded area off of Croton Dam Road. With the assistance of the Millwood Fire Department, it was determined that a fire was started in an abandoned house. This incident was classified as arson. An investigation is ongoing.

Apr. 10: Police responded to the Burden Preserve Park off of Sheather Road on a report of a past larceny. The caller reported she parked her vehicle in the parking lot, and when she returned, the front passenger window of her vehicle was shattered. An unknown person broke the window and stole the victim’s purse, which was on the seat.

Apr. 11: While conducting afternoon traffic in the village, an officer observed a vehicle drive off the roadway and onto the field off of South Greeley Avenue. The officer quickly assessed the situation and took proper action. The vehicle was towed from the field and the operator was transported to the hospital.

North Castle Police Department

Apr. 8: Caller reported a possible burglary at a Hissarlik Way residence at 9:59 a.m. The caller stated that when she entered the house, she observed a glass sliding door was shattered and it appeared people rummaged through the residence. Officers responded and confirmed evidence of forced entry and cleared the residence. The responding detective processed the scene and a witness deposition was secured from the caller.

Apr. 11: Report from a caller at 2:24 p.m. that his elderly mother is missing and he has been unable to contact her. An Apple watch’s last ping was near Dunkin’ Donuts on North Broadway. The responding officer reported no vehicle fitting the description, but will continue to canvass the area. State police later located the party on the Taconic State Parkway and is contacting the family for further assistance.

Apr. 13: Report of a transformer fire on Route 120 at 10:33 p.m. Personnel notified 60 Control and two officers responded. The fire department reported that the fire was extinguished. Notification was made to Con Edison.

Pleasantville Police Department

Apr. 13: Police were notified by a repossession company at 2:12 a.m. that they will be repossessing a 2021 white Honda CX-30 truck with Texas license plates from an address on Dennis Lane. The vehicle was in the e-justice system.

Apr. 13: Report of a suspicious person on Academy Street at 7:42 p.m. A resident stated that he saw someone exit a property on the street and leave in a brown Nissan with New York plates. After a check, there appeared to be nothing missing from the house.

State Police/Putnam County

Apr. 9: Police responded to a Ridgebury Road residence in Southeast related to a domestic dispute between a stepfather and stepson. Responding units located the victim, a 55-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound to his lower leg. The victim was transported to Danbury Hospital in stable condition. The suspect, Harrison M. Salisbury, 21, of Southeast, was arrested for first-degree assault, a Class B felony, and second-degree menacing, a Class A misdemeanor. Salisbury was arraigned in Town of Southeast Court and remanded to the Putnam County Jail. State police were assisted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

Editor’s Note: The Examiner seeks blotter items from all police departments in our coverage area. Not all departments provide information each week. The Peekskill Police Department, as a policy, refuses to make a regular blotter available, only distributing occasional press releases. Ossining police does not reply to our requests.