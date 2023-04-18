Opposition to Climate Science is Alarming and Must Be Addressed

A recent letter to the editor put forth yet one more round of climate catastrophe denialism. Thankfully The Examiner editor tagged on a note regarding the “unequivocal evidence of climate change.” Yet this old canard needs to be truly buried once and for all.

First, the most recent IPCC report was put together by 234 scientists from around the world working on over 14,000 peer-reviewed papers. It would be good to know how many accredited scientists are involved in supporting the author’s conjecture.

Secondly, climate denialism seems to be engaging the doomed strategy of first ignoring its opponents, then ridiculing them, followed by unsubstantiated attacks and ending by reluctantly joining the opposition. They have no choice, as society is opting for a healthier planet in all its wonders.

Lastly, why would anyone want to maintain the damaging status quo, besides greed and profit, when the upside opportunities are just now starting to reveal themselves. The climate movement, while difficult and facing numerous obstacles, might very well be one of untold abundance.

As Rebecca Solnit wrote in a recent editorial:

“What if we imagined ‘wealth’ consisting not of the money we stuff into banks or the fossil-fuel-derived goods we pile up, but of joy, beauty, friendship, community, closeness to flourishing nature, to good food produced without abuse of labor? What if we were to think of wealth as security in our environments and societies, and as confidence in a viable future?”

Ira Rosh

Mount Kisco