Peekskill Teen Indicted for Fatal Stabbing at China Pier

A Peekskill teen was indicted on charges of manslaughter and assault on Thursday after a fatal stabbing in November left one dead and another injured.

Matthew Torres, who was 17 at the time of the Nov. 28 melee at China Pier on Louisa Street in Peekskill, is being detained pending trial before Supreme Court Justice Helen Blackwood, according to Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

“During the course of a violent fight, the defendant intentionally stabbed two young men, killing one and seriously injuring the other. These charges are the first step in holding him accountable,” Rocah said. “My condolences go out to the victims’ families, who lost their son and family member due to this senseless violence.”

An investigation by the Peekskill Police Department and District Attorney revealed a dispute on social media led to the in-person altercation. During the fight, Torres stabbed Joaquin Salazar, 18, multiple times and stabbed Alexis Leon, 18, once in the torso area, officials said.

Torres, who also sustained injuries, then fled the scene.

Salazar, a prominent local soccer player, succumbed to his injuries at Westchester Medical Center after friends dropped him off at New York Presbyterian-Hudson Valley Hospital Center to receive emergency medical attention. Leon was treated for his injuries at the Valhalla hospital.

“This is no doubt a difficult and sad day for Peekskill,” Mayor Andre Rainey said at the time.