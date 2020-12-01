Teen Charged With Murder After Fatal Peekskill Stabbing

A 17-year-old Peekskill male is facing murder charges after an altercation Saturday night left one dead and another injured.

According to Peekskill police, the teen on Monday was charged with 2nd-degree murder for the stabbing death of 18-year-old Joaquin Salazar last weekend. The teen, whose identity has not been released based on his age, is also charged with 1st degree assault after stabbing and injuring a second 18-year-old Peekskill resident.

On Saturday, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Peekskill police responded to Hudson Valley Hospital after receiving reports two males had arrived with apparent stab wounds to the torso area, police said in a press release. A group of teens had gathered in the parking lot at China Pier on Louisa Street in Peekskill around 9:15 p.m., where the individuals engaged in a physical altercation, police said.

During the dispute, the unidentified teen stabbed Salazar and another male, while also sustaining injuries, police said. All three were then taken by friends to Hudson Valley Hospital for emergency treatment, but were subsequently transferred to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla due to the severity of the injuries.

While at Westchester Medical Center, Salazar succumbed to his inquires and Peekskill police officers placed the teen in custody. He remained at the hospital receiving medical treatment and was released Monday afternoon.

After his release he was arraigned and remanded to Woodfield Cottage, a juvenile detention center in Valhalla.

The Peekskill Police Department continues to investigate this stabbing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Detective Division at 914-737-8000 or email jgalusha@peekskillpolice.com. Anonymous tips may also be made at www.cityofpeekskill.com under the crime tips section.