Patterson Community Church Makes Fundraising Push

The Patterson Community Church, which dates back to the 1700s, is seeking donations to recover the costs of a roof replacement the church pursued last year.
With holes large enough for small animals like squirrels and mice to sneak inside, the church’s fellowship hall was in need of a new roof, which set them back $14,000. Now, church leadership is asking the community to help the church recuperate those depleted funds and is also raising money for a new furnace. A fundraising sign is posted outside the church for drivers passing by and the church has made several social media posts seeking donations.
Overall, the historic church is seeking $20,000. So far, the church has raised $4,000.
Pastor David Frost, who has been with the church since 2009, stressed the fellowship hall isn’t just for church members, but every person in town.
The fellowship hall is critical to the church and overall community because it’s where the church’s blue door thrift shop is located, which is open every Thursday and Saturday, Frost said. Any person can come in and rummage through clothes or even household items, Frost said, like dishes, pots and pans, and lamps.
In a way, it is a gathering place for the community.
“In order to continue that outreach to the community, we really felt we had to take care of the roof,” Frost said. “It set us back a good piece of change.”
At first, members of the church tried to make repairs themselves, but the project was too labor intensive and professional workers were required. Frost said the new roof should take the church “well into the future.”
The church property has three different buildings: the fellowship hall, the sanctuary building and former grange building, which are all very old. A furnace has to be replaced inside the grange building, Frost said.
The church has about 40 dedicated members, Frost said, but the church makes it a point to open its doors to the entire town. In addition to the bustling thrift shop, the church has a food pantry that hands out food twice a month and on special occasions like Christmas and Thanksgiving.
“The underlying message with the fundraiser is really giving folks a chance in participating in helping the community directly,” Frost said.
Frost explained he tries to convey to town residents that the Patterson Community Church is as inclusive as possible. While some churches only look for membership, Frost said the church focuses on getting as many people as possible to help the greater community.
A penny social was held last weekend that was open to everyone and there are events coming up in the spring that are open to the entire town. Boy Scouts and the youth club of the Patterson Rotary also use the grange building.
Frost said the church has a stellar relationship with Sauro’s Deli and Town Square Pizza, which is owned by the same family, and Patterson Rotary. The three organizations all work together, Frost said for the betterment of Patterson.
“If we’re doing the right thing, the resources will be there,” Frost said.
Donations can be sent to Patterson Community Church, Box 298, Patterson, NY 12563.