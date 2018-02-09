Patterson Community Church Makes Fundraising Push

The Patterson Community Church, which dates back to the 1700s, is seeking donations to recover the costs of a roof replacement the church pursued last year.

With holes large enough for small animals like squirrels and mice to sneak inside, the church’s fellowship hall was in need of a new roof, which set them back $14,000. Now, church leadership is asking the community to help the church recuperate those depleted funds and is also raising money for a new furnace. A fundraising sign is posted outside the church for drivers passing by and the church has made several social media posts seeking donations.

Overall, the historic church is seeking $20,000. So far, the church has raised $4,000.

Pastor David Frost, who has been with the church since 2009, stressed the fellowship hall isn’t just for church members, but every person in town.

The fellowship hall is critical to the church and overall community because it’s where the church’s blue door thrift shop is located, which is open every Thursday and Saturday, Frost said. Any person can come in and rummage through clothes or even household items, Frost said, like dishes, pots and pans, and lamps.

In a way, it is a gathering place for the community.