United Way to Hold Putnam County Food Drive This Saturday

The United Way of Westchester and Putnam (UWWP) is working with towns and villages across Putnam County to organize a one-day, drive-through food drive this Saturday, May 16 to restock hard-hit food pantries.

Residents are urged to drop off non-perishable food items to any of the eight locations around the county from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The United Way, in partnership with Putnam County, has already given out thousands of pounds of food during weekly food drops through the Food Bank of Hudson Valley and other organizations.

“The coronavirus has created great economic hardship for many of our families and our food pantries have been depleted,” said Tom Gabriel, president and CEO of the United Way of Westchester and Putnam. “We have seen a tremendous outpouring of support and are counting on Putnam County families to continue to step up and help others less fortunate during this crisis.”

Residents can drop off the non-perishable food items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

Brewster: Brewster Village Hall, 50 Main St. (Benefitting Putnam CAP and the Brewster Community Food Pantry)

Carmel: Putnam County Office Building, 40 Gleneida Ave. (Benefitting Hillside Food Outreach)

Cold Spring: Municipal Parking Lot, Fair Street (Benefitting the Philipstown Food Pantry).

Kent: Kent Town Hall, 25 Sybils Crossing (Benefitting the Gilead Food Pantry).

Mahopac: Michael Geary Roller Rink, 740 Route 6 (Benefitting the St. John’s Food Pantry).

Patterson: Patterson Town Hall, 1142 Route 311 (Benefitting the Patterson Presbyterian Food Pantry).

Putnam Valley: Putnam Valley Senior Center, Town Park Lane (Benefitting the Putnam Valley Community Food Pantry).

Southeast: Southeast Town Hall, 1360 Route 22 (Benefitting Putnam CAP and the Brewster Community Food Pantry).

Some suggested food items include juice (non-refrigerated); rice; macaroni and cheese; pasta; spaghetti sauce; cereal; canned beef stew; canned tuna or chicken; diapers (all sizes) and wipes; toiletries; personal hygiene products; paper products; cleaning products; canned fruit; and crackers.

“By working together, we can have a greater impact on the Putnam County residents who need it, but we need the help of the public too,” Gabriel said.

Those interested in learning more about the food drive can visit wsww.uwwp.org or call 211.