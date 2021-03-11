Officials Celebrate Target Groundbreaking at Cross County Center in Yonkers

A groundbreaking ceremony for a new 130,000-square-foot Target at the Cross County Center in Yonkers took place on March 4.

Target recently signed a 40-year retail lease. It will occupy space at what was once home to a four-story Sears store that closed in summer 2019. The new Target, which will be the first in Yonkers, is scheduled to open in 2022. The Target lease at Cross County Center was the largest retail lease transaction in the nation last year during the pandemic.

“Yonkers has hit the mark! We continue to be a leader and a home to successful national retailers like Target that invest here to further diversify their robust business,” said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. “As Yonkers welcomes Target, we also welcome more jobs and more opportunities to grow our economy.”

“Today is an exciting day for the owners of Cross County Center and the Yonkers community. We could not be prouder to be home to the first Yonkers Target, as we continue to offer our shoppers and guests the best experience in shopping, dining and entertainment,” said Craig Deitelzweig, President and CEO of Marx Realty.

In addition to the Target lease, H&M recently signed a 10-year renewal to occupy 28,000 square feet and is currently undergoing an extensive $5 million remodel to incorporate its upscale SOHO concept. H&M, which has been part of Cross County Center since 2009, will re-open later this month.

The Target and H&M leases are the first step in a multi-phase plan for Cross County Center that is focused on expanding the center’s uses. Yonkers has been working in tandem with Marx Realty to craft a multi-phase plan to further enrich the ‘town square’ concept, creating safe and healthy spaces punctuated by a beautiful open-air design.

The 1,150,000-square-foot Cross County Center is jointly owned by Marx Realty and Benenson Capital Partners. The Center includes the first Shake Shack and Zara in the county and features more than 80 specialty stores and restaurants.